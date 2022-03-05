Zelenskyy Requests More Lethal Aid From U.S., Russian Oil Embargo

Following NATO’s rejection of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request that they enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the Ukraine President spoke to U.S. senators via Zoom Saturday morning, during which he requested more aid from the United States as his country fights off Putin’s invasion.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) shared a photo of the meeting to Twitter, “On Zoom call now with President Zelensky,” he wrote.

On zoom call now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xhgbpIwVD9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 5, 2022

A source in the U.S. Senate source told Fox News Digital that the no-fly zone came up during the meeting and that Zelenskyy condemned NATO’s decision.

In addition to more lethal aid, Zelenskyy requested that the U.S. cut off Visa and Mastercard in Russia and insisted that the U.S. must embargo Russian oil.

While some Democrats in Congress have supported an embargo on Russian oil, the Biden administration has been reluctant to support such a move, as doing so would contribute to the already high gas prices going even higher and the president’s approval ratings going even lower.

Zelenskyy previously lamented that while he’s received support from the U.S. since Russia invaded, it’s “a pity” that support only began “after the beginning of this war.”

“We have good contact. I can tell you the truth,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. We can speak now often.”