Zelenskyy: Biden Only Gave Support to Ukraine ‘After’ Russia Invaded

During his State of the Union Dumpster Fire address, Biden tried to reset his presidency by metaphorically wrapping himself in the Ukrainian flag, in an attempt to rebrand himself as a wartime president, all while riding on the coattails of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his amazing courage.

“From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination literally inspires the world,” Biden said. “Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland.”

He added, “We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people.”

But according to Zelenskyy, the United States wasn’t standing with the Ukrainian people soon enough, telling Fox News’ Trey Yingst Thursday that, “It’s a pity” that support from the U.S. only began “after the beginning of this war.”

“You spoke this week with President Biden. How would you describe your conversations with the U.S. leader?” Yingst asked. “Do you believe the Americans waited too long to give Ukraine the support you need to push back this Russian offensive?”

“We have good contact. I can tell you the truth,” Zelenskyy told Yingst. “It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. We can speak now often.”

Of course, Biden didn’t do anything to stop Russia. As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pointed out Wednesday, there’s a pattern from Vladimir Putin of invading Ukraine when Joe Biden is in the executive branch. “You know I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president, the last time Russia invaded Ukraine,” she said.