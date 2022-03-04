Gee, What Could Putin Possibly Have on Biden That Would Make Joe Keep Buying Russian Oil?

In the early days of WWII, as Germany was pounding England in the Blitz, FDR sent supplies to our allies. He gave them U.S. Navy destroyers (small warships especially good for fighting submarines) and eventually dedicated our Atlantic fleet to defending convoys and firing on German U-boats. We were secretly at war with Germany. History refers to it as “belligerent neutrality.” U.S. citizens had no idea.

FDR deceived the American people. He campaigned for the 1940 election by saying he would keep the United States out of another European war. Smarter people than I can argue if it was the right thing to do. My point is this: when Hitler was at the pinnacle of his power and military success and was about to break England’s back, FDR did something about it.

Putin has started what some people are referring to as WWIII. Biden’s response has been to join other nations in hitting Putin with some financial sanctions, which have thus far not changed Putin’s game plan.

Biden is also sending, depending on your source, roughly $74 million to Russia EVERY DAY for oil.

Why hit Putin with sanctions if you’re handing him mad stacks for oil? Something is up. Biden could open the Keystone XL pipeline. He could “drill, baby, drill” in the States and tap into what might be billions of barrels of oil, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refers to that idea as a “misdiagnosis.”

So instead, Biden is helping to pay for Putin’s war.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Heartland Institue reports that the U.S. bought 24% more oil from Russia in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, than in 2020 when Trump was president.

I remember thinking it was weird that Biden’s first move on his first day in the White House was to kill the Keystone XL pipeline. Are the tree-huggers really the first people he needed to kowtow to? Or was Mr. “10% for the big guy” cutting into our ability to produce oil so we would buy 24% more from Russia to cover his son Hunter’s tracks?

Joe and Hunter have some ‘splainin’ to do.

A 2020 Senate committee report stated the following:

Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and widow of a former Moscow mayor, sent Hunter Biden $3.5 million for his investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners. The report found no reason for the payments.

There was “potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.”

“Records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.'”

Pay-offs and Eastern European prostitutes. Who likes prostitutes so much he suggested they form a union? Who spent tens of thousands of dollars on prostitutes for their “services?” Who seems to be bulletproof because he kicked back 10% of his scheme to his daddy?

Hunter and the “big guy” are hip-dip in Russian money.

Hunter has lost three laptops. One of them, as he told a prostitute (after making a sex tape), contains “videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!” that could be used to blackmail him because of his dad. He believes that laptop was stolen by Russians he had been getting hammered with on an 18-day bender.

Another Hunter Biden laptop shows Joe Biden met with Burisma, a Ukrainian company that paid Hunter $50,000 worth of cheddar every month to sit on their board, even though he has no experience in the energy sector and can’t speak Ukrainian.

FACT-O-RAMA! Lefty news bootlicker CNN decided to squash the Hunter Biden laptop story. Twitter booted the New York Post from their site for reporting it. The Bidens clearly have their Bolshie friends in news and social media covering for them.

I love that Hunter Biden is such a screw-up that he records incriminating videos with hookers on his computers and then somehow loses them. It reminds me of the Ashley Biden diary where she states that, as a child, she was taking showers with her dad. She also wrote in the diary that she believes she was molested as a kid. The journal is so juicy, the FBI invaded the homes of three journalists to get information about it, including an early morning raid on Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

The Bidens are practically an organized crime family.

What Have We Learned? Not much. We’ve always known Hunter, Joe Biden, and his brother James are throat-deep in foreign money. We know that lefty news and social media are covering for the Bidens like a Muslim bride covers herself on her wedding day.

What we need to know is this: What, if anything, does Putin have on Biden? Or, what does the Biden crime family gain from standing by as Putin re-assembles the Soviet Union?