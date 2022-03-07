Biden Kowtowed to Xi AGAIN — This Time on the Eve of War

Presidentish Joe Biden kowtowed to Chinese Communist strongman Xi Jinping again, this time on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb. 23, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division announced that Justice would terminate its CCP counter-espionage program, the China Initiative, according to a Newsweek report by Ben Weingarten.

“This,” Weingarten reminds readers, “comes as the Biden DOJ is ramping up its pursuit of Americans on the basis of purported ‘domestic terror’ threats it has never explicitly defined or substantiated.”

Then-President Donald Trump launched the China Initiative in early 2018. Its purpose was to counter CCP theft of America’s intellectual property and to counter propaganda organizations on American college campuses.

According to a recent Fox News report, experts say that CCP espionage costs the U.S. an estimated $500 billion annually.

That’s half a trillion dollars.

Arguably even worse is the effects of CCP propaganda on our college kids, and the influence that the CCP’s Confucius Institutes hold over faculty and administrators.

GenZ New Hampshire congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt wrote on Monday for the Washington Times:

In our American colleges and universities, the CCP has established Confucius Institutes that they say exist to promote a “cultural understanding” between the United States and the PRC. In reality, these Trojan horses promote and defend Chinese communist ideology to America’s college students. Chinese professors working for Confucius Institutes are coerced to avoid sensitive topics that paint the PRC in a negative light and universities are not allowed to criticize China’s actions without being forced to give up significant financial incentives provided by the CCP.

Nevertheless, Biden kowtowed to Xi.

Partly the move is a rebranding effort, losing the name “China Initiative” because it’s a bad thing to offend the tender widdle feelings of those stealing our property and corrupting our kids.

Olsen said at the time that “Anything that creates the impression that the Department of Justice applies different standards based on race or ethnicity harms the department and our efforts.”

Anyone who has been following the DOJ’s rather selective prosecutions in recent years got a bitter laugh out of that line.

Whatever the new name turns out to be, the promised “broader approach” should generate yet another bitter laugh.

Communist mainland China — at $500 billion a year — is almost certainly responsible for more industrial espionage losses than all our other competitors combined. Nobody else operates on that scale because nobody else has the resources to do so.

So Olsen’s “broader approach” is the equivalent of the LAPD’s drug-gang task force cutting back on operations in South Central so that they can increase patrols in Beverly Hills.

Can we just call it the “Biden Kowtow Approach,” instead?

(Actually, given the state of lawlessness in Los Angeles these days, maybe I should have come up with a better example.)

If Biden kowtowing to China was supposed to buy goodwill with Beijing’s genocidal regime, that earns today’s third bitter laugh.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday called Russia his country’s “most important strategic partner,” and described their axis as “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.”

Unlike the U.S. and Europe, China has not joined in the new sanctions regime against Russia. Xi’s CCP won’t even condemn the unprovoked invasion. In fact, Beijing has used the war (and the West’s response to it) as a justification for strengthening ties with Russia and Iran and moving to topple the U.S. dollar as the world’s trading currency.

In other words, at the exact same time that the Biden Administration was warning us day and night that Russia was about to invade Ukraine, they were also actively looking for ways to appease Russia’s great power ally, Communist China.

No wonder Putin thought he could get away with deadly aggression against a non-threatening neighbor: From Iran to China to energy production, Biden has never once stood up for America’s interests.

Meanwhile, the big Biden kowtow has given Communist China’s espionage agents a virtual free pass to go back to dirty business as usual.