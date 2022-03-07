Buttigieg Says the Solution to High Gas Prices Is Simple: Just Buy an EV

When will we ever learn not to fret over what’s going on in the world? Our Democrat party overlords know what’s best for us, and all we have to do is simply follow their suggestions. After all, their solutions are so simple.

Take high gas prices for example. So many of us peons worry about the skyrocketing price of gas at the pump, but America’s brilliant Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has a fix for gas prices that’s so easy it’s almost ridiculous. Why, you just need to buy an electric vehicle, you silly goose.

“Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well,” Buttigieg said in a speech. “Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network so that people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

Pete Buttigieg wants people to simply buy an electric car so they don't have to worry about rising gas prices. pic.twitter.com/VBcIfRotvE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 7, 2022

See? So simple.

Why worry about high gas prices when Mayor Pete comes to the rescue with a big ol’ fistful of taxpayer money? Those EV charging stations will be ready to go when you are … eventually, that is.

What Buttigieg and his Biden administration cronies don’t ever think about is the fact that electric vehicles are significantly more expensive than gas vehicles — especially when a family may not be in the market for another vehicle in the first place.

One Twitter user, replying to the tweet above, made an astute observation.

“The same party that tells us people are not able to obtain a simple photo ID, expect us all to buy a $70,000 EV,” the commenter posted.

Related: Critics Take Aim at Biden’s Inflation Rhetoric

“The average transaction price for an electric vehicle (EV) is $56,437, according to Kelley Blue Book — roughly $10,000 higher than the overall industry average of $46,329 that includes gas and EVs,” reported CNBC in December. “In terms of pricing, an EV is equivalent to an entry-level luxury car.”

Not every family who is struggling to make ends meet can afford that, and not everybody wants to throw down some cash on a new car anyway. And who knows how long it’ll take the feds to get that vaunted network of EV charging stations up and running?

Full disclosure here: I drive a plug-in electric hybrid, which I love (even if I miss driving a pickup truck from time to time). It gives me between 10 and 17 miles on all-electric, depending on the temperature outside, before the hybrid engine kicks in. But the only way I was able to afford it is because someone returned it under California’s lemon law even though there was nothing wrong with it, which allowed the dealership to sell it in Georgia for half the original price.

But remember: it’s an easy solution, and a no-brainer in the eyes of the left. It’s kind of like what I wrote over the weekend about Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech: the solutions were so simple in the president’s eyes that he was almost flippant about them.

Remember: just because a Democrat thinks a solution is easy doesn’t mean that it actually is. In fact, it often means the exact opposite.