Florida Will Be First State to Recommend Against COVID-19 Vax for Healthy Kids

On Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo hosted a roundtable with a number of doctors to discuss the failed federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the doctors present were signatories to the Great Barrington Declaration, a document authored by experts who advocated for herd immunity to stop the pandemic and “focused protection” for the most vulnerable populations over universal lockdowns.

Hosting this roundtable is a pure genius move by DeSantis. The federal government has resisted admitting that they were ever wrong in how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic, even as data kept proving that the lockdowns were a mistake and that shutting down schools was a disaster. Honest discussions like this about what went wrong are key to making sure that we learn from our mistakes and do better next time.

One of the biggest mistakes, in my opinion, aside from the universal lockdowns and closing schools, has been the efforts to vaccinate everyone, including children, from COVID, despite data showing that healthy children are overwhelmingly safe from COVID, along with the risks of side effects and the unknown long-term impact of these brand new vaccines. Unlike other states such as California, where it is now mandated that eligible students must be vaccinated from COVID to attend school starting the 2022-2023 school year, Florida isn’t caving to the fear mob anymore.

Ladapo announced during the roundtable that Florida will become the first state in the nation to recommend against giving the COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children, according to New York Post columnist Karol Markowitz, who attended the event.

According to @FLSurgeonGen, Florida will become the first state to recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children. #desantisroundtable — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 7, 2022

Florida is clearly leading the way toward a more sane, science-based approach to the pandemic. CDC data shows that school-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997%—better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu, and studies have shown that unvaccinated children are safer from COVID than even vaccinated adults of any age.

Other countries are acknowledging this data. In fact, earlier this year, health officials in Sweden decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

You can watch a replay of the roundtable here: