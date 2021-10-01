California Dictator Gavin Newsom Announces COVID Vaccine Mandate for All Eligible Students

Newsom continued, “I believe, we will be the first state in America to move forward with this mandate and requirement, but I do not believe — that by any stretch of the imagination — that we will be the last state. In fact, I expect other states to follow suit.”

Let’s hope not. There is no reason for kids to be masked in schools, let alone for them to be vaccinated. The CDC’s data show that COVID is less deadly than the seasonal flu for kids ages 0-17 years. A recent study out of the United Kingdom showed that unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.

In addition, a new study shows that children are not catching or transmitting the Delta variant of COVID any more than than they were with the original variant—which was very, very little.

This mandate will make parents feel forced to give their kids an unnecessary vaccine. We know that COVID largely ignores kids and is less deadly than the seasonal flu to them. Also, we never required masks or the annual flu vaccine for kids.

Newsom is abusing his power. This may get thrown out in the courts long before it’s actually implemented, but if it doesn’t, it will sadly give cover for more governors to do the same thing.

