California Dictator Gavin Newsom Announces COVID Vaccine Mandate for All Eligible Students

Freshly emboldened by defeating the recall vote last month, California
Governor Gavin Newsom is now mandating that eligible K-12 students in his state must get vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to receive in-school instruction.
“CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon.
This is the first-of-its-kind mandate in the entire country and would affect both public and private schools. The FDA still hasn’t given full authorization for the vaccine to be administered to children 12 and over, so the policy likely won’t take effect until the fall of 2022, leaving plenty of time for legal challenges.
“That is what we are announcing here today. A statewide requirement for in-person instruction for all of our children to add to a well established list that currently includes 10 vaccinations.. the vaccination for COVID-19,” Newsom said. “Are there exemptions? Yes, well established exemptions for medical reasons, personal and or religious beliefs. Those are established in those guidelines as well.”.
Newsom continued, “I believe, we will be the first state in America to move forward with this mandate and requirement, but I do not believe — that by any stretch of the imagination — that we will be the last state. In fact, I expect other states to follow suit.”
Let’s hope not. There is no reason for kids to be masked in schools, let alone for them to be vaccinated. The CDC’s data show that COVID is less deadly than the seasonal flu for kids ages 0-17 years. A recent study out of the United Kingdom showed that unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.
In addition, a new study shows that children are not catching or transmitting the Delta variant of COVID any more than than they were with the original variant—which was very, very little.
This mandate will make parents feel forced to give their kids an unnecessary vaccine. We know that COVID largely ignores kids and is less deadly than the seasonal flu to them. Also, we never required masks or the annual flu vaccine for kids.
Newsom is abusing his power. This may get thrown out in the courts long before it’s actually implemented, but if it doesn’t, it will sadly give cover for more governors to do the same thing.