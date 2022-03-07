Loudoun County School District Called CPS on Dad for Asking Questions About Bad Teachers

We were all shocked and horrified when the Daily Wire broke the story about the Loudoun County dad who was dragged out of a school board meeting for trying to speak out about the massive coverup of the rape of his daughter that occurred in the girls’ bathroom by a gender-fluid boy in a skirt. But that’s not the only horror Loudoun County schools have been hiding. Luke Rosiak, the same reporter who broke the rape story is back at it again, and this time he uncovered how a Loudoun County school official called Child Protective Services on a dad for asking questions about county test scores. The New York Post has the story:

To hear Loudoun County, Va., educators tell it, Brian Davison is a violent lunatic, a physical threat, someone who should be in jail. Davison is a ginger-haired 48-year-old who earned two degrees from MIT, then spent much of his career as a Navy officer. By profession, he is a nerd who specializes in “operations research,” finding ways to make organizations function more efficiently. After he had two kids, he figured he could volunteer his number-crunching skills to help their schools. He’s not a monster. To teachers, he’s something more threatening: a mathematician.

That mathemetician discovered that the schools were counting metrics wrong. When he used FOIA to get his hands on the data, the county refused to give it up.

In 2014, Davison asked for a copy of the growth scores under the Freedom of Information Act. Loudoun County Public Schools told him it did not have them. In fact, no one in the school system had ever looked at them.

Not only is the county supposed to have those scores, but they are also supposed to report them to the federal government in order to receive funding. It doesn’t look like they have been doing it.

He requested the data from other school districts in the state, which told him essentially the same thing. Educators were so opposed to looking at these numbers that they were willing to systematically lie, apparently ignore the law, and jeopardize vast sums of federal funding. They were doing it for the same reason the information was so important: It revealed which teachers were good and which were not.

This is a thing that teachers’ unions have been fighting for forever. They never want their jobs tied to student scores. They would prefer that teachers take no responsibility for the growth of students, blaming instead their parents, their environment, or the budget for any failures.

Davison had to file a suit to get the FOIA information he requested, and that’s when he became a target of Loudoun County. Davison was then labeled “dangerous.” Debra Rose, a former congressional staffer and school board member went on the attack against Davison. She attempted to have him removed from a board meeting in 2015 for asking uncomfortable questions about the test results. The officer she instructed to remove Davison refused to do it. She then called the police while she was at her home to report Davison as a “threat” to her. She did not give police any specific information as to what kind of threat he posed but told him “he made her feel extremely uncomfortable,” according to the Post’s investigation. Again, the police took no action.

In May, another call to police, this time from Rose’s husband, took place alleging that Davison was “posting links” on the internet to Rose’s campaign website where photos of her and her children were. According to the police report as reported by the Post, “this may not be a crime because this certain post is a link to his wife’s campaign website.” The campaign against Davison was well and truly underway. This is a common tactic by the left where they will call the police to “build a record” against an enemy. It was done to me when I went up against a corrupt library board in Illinois that was allowing men to watch porn (and masturbate) in a building full of children. They ended up calling the police on me eleven times for nonsense (with no charges ever filed). One call was about a song I wrote on YouTube about a Smith and Wesson gun. Seriously. You can read all about that in my book called Shut Up!

Rose then called Davison’s father to complain about him and emailed his employer several times, presumably to have him fired. When Davison refused to stop raising questions about the testing issues at a PTA meeting, the school’s principal, Tracy Stephens, banned him from the school premises. This ban then allowed the school to continue harassing Davison with police, according to the Post.

The day the no-trespassing order was posted to Davison’s front door, Stephens called the police on him while he waited off school property to pick up his kids. She refused to allow his children to join him. The police told the principal that Davison was entitled to pick up his children, but, according to the police report, Stephens demanded, “I want him arrested!”

When the police would not arrest Davison, Stephens called CPS and lied about him being a danger to his children and told them she suspected him of being a child abuser. These accusations were based on his child coming to school wearing rain boots instead of gym shoes and seeing the children with him on one occasion when they were “straight-faced” and not smiling.

In 2016, Davison won the FOIA suit that he filed in 2014, and a judge ordered the board to turn over the testing information and pay him $35,000. But what’s incredible about this story is that Davison found in the data that there were teachers who the district knew were underperforming, and yet they stayed employed anyway. And despite this knowledge, and with the teachers’ unions fighting every step of the way, a Republican-controlled Congress passed a bill called Every Student Succeeds Act that snuck into it exactly what the unions wanted. “Buried in it was a provision forbidding the government from asking or incentivizing states to use student-growth data to evaluate teachers. The change came following lobbying by the unions.”

How can every student succeed when a bunch of them are stuck with crappy teachers? You tell me. What’s also incredible about this is the change in the testing that outed the bad teachers came under Obama. So it was an Obama plan to find out which teachers were doing well and which ones weren’t, and the people who destroyed it were Republicans. Go figure. It’s tough to tell who the bad guys are these days, but for sure the teachers’ unions should top that list.