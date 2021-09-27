Winning: Matt Walsh Trolls Woke Loudoun County School Board—and It's a Sight to Behold

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire discovered that he likes confronting school boards. After he confronted a Nashville school board about forcing masks on children, he got the bug and decided to take this act on the road.

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

School boards across the nation are retaliating against parents who speak out about their absurd policies, but perhaps the most offensive is in Loudoun County, Virginia. Walsh organized a protest in front of the Loudoun County schools that will take place on Tuesday. He also intends to speak at the board meeting. From Walsh’s Facebook page:

The Loudoun County school board in VA has imposed a radical trans policy allowing males access to girl’s restrooms and teams. Teachers are required to use preferred pronouns. To protest this madness, I’ll be leading a rally outside the school board meeting on September 28. Join us! The time for sitting on the sidelines is over. Schools that harm children must be confronted. We must speak up against this indoctrination loudly and in person. I have a large platform and intend to use it to help mobilize these efforts. The child abusers will hear from us.

Loudoun County has done more than just give boys access to girls’ locker rooms. They’ve been criticized for implementing Critical Race Theory and arresting parents who have complained, along with doxing critical parents and suspending teachers who want their First Amendment rights respected. Loudoun County is basically the 9th Circle of Hell when it comes to school board corruption. And now, they’ve gone and changed their public comment rules to prohibit anyone who lives outside of Loudoun County from speaking. It’s an open question whether Virginia’s open meetings law allows this and should definitely be challenged.

Not to be outwitted, Walsh found a way around it. He is now officially a resident of Loudoun County. “Loudoun County changed the rules so that only residents can speak at the school board,” he wrote. “In unrelated news, I’m proud to announce that I am now a resident of Loudoun County. Just rented a home in the area…see you at the meeting!”

Loudoun County changed the rules so that only residents can speak at the school board. In unrelated news, I’m proud to announce that I am now a resident of Loudoun County. Just rented a home in the area. I’ll have the lease agreement. See you at the meeting! — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2021

This was a brilliant move. The only way to beat these people is by using their rules against them. It’s exactly what Saul Alinsky taught the left and now it’s being used by the right. This is exactly how parents should approach these boards—with gloves off and ready to brawl. This is a war for your kids’ minds. Are you ready?

The next revolution in this country is coming from fed-up parents who are confronting their public school boards and holding them to account. The battle is going to be epic as we watch the school boards try to stop it from happening, but this train is on the tracks and it’s barrelling downhill. After an entire year or more of “online school,” where parents got a window into the dumpster fire that is public school education, there is nothing that is going to stop the reform that is coming. Buckle up.

And a reminder: If you want to know how to beat these school boards at their own game, pick up my book, Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First Amendment, which details how to destroy corrupt public boards using their own rules against them. You won't regret it…but the school boards will!