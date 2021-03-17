Virginia Teachers and Public Officials Colluded to Demonize - And Even Hack and DOX - Parents Who Question Critical Race Theory

According to a disturbing investigative report from the Daily Wire, a group of current and former teachers, activist organizations, and public officials in Loudon County, Virginia, compiled a list of parents suspected of disagreeing with a curriculum based on critical race theory. Luke Rosiak, the investigative journalist for the outlet, reports:

A group of current and former teachers and others in Loudoun County, Virginia, compiled a lengthy list of parents suspected of disagreeing with school system actions, including its teaching of controversial racial concepts — with a stated purpose in part to “infiltrate,” to use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and to “expose these people publicly.” Members of a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” named parents and plotted fundraising and other offline work. Some used pseudonyms, but The Daily Wire has identified them as a who’s who of the affluent jurisdiction outside D.C., including school staff and elected officials.

The group also includes elected leaders and activist organizations:

According to the members list, the Facebook group appears to include school board members Denise Corbo, Leslee King, and Ian Sorotkin; commonwealth attorney Buta Bibaraj; county supervisor Juli Briskman; NAACP Loudoun branch president Michelle Thomas; and Gazal Modhera, a lawyer with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. While these individuals were listed in the group, The Daily Wire saw no evidence that they were involved in the doxxing effort.

Several other group members appear to have a vested financial interest in the delivery of critical race theory programs. The district paid a half-million dollars to train teachers in a program called “Equity in the Center,” which was not the end of the gravy train. This pattern is similar to what we see in corporate America. The Federalist reported that race-baiting white woman Robin DiAngelo made $12,000 for a two-hour training and charged $320 an hour for a phone consultation to tell other white people how racist they are.

Quite a racket if you can coerce institutions into paying if they don’t want accusations of racial insensitivity. Similar coercion brought so-called “diversity” training into the workplace beginning in the 1980s. Activist groups would threaten companies with bad PR if they did not engage with it. By 2003 it was an $8 billion industry that has gone nowhere but up. It seems the activist teachers and public officials used similar tactics to attempt to coerce parents who had questions or objections. A parent asking what was particularly problematic about Dr. Seuss is put on a list as unforgivably racist to the activists, public officials, and teachers in Loudon County. Loudon County launched the canceling of Dr. Seuss earlier this month.

The story is disturbing on several levels. Loudon County is the country’s wealthiest, one of the few where incomes rose following the 2008 recession. Rosiak reports the median income of black residents is $112,000. The school district is in the top 5% nationally and is majority-minority. White students are a plurality. They have a 94.6% graduation rate, which is higher than the 85% rate nationally. It profiles like most districts in wealthy suburbs—hardly one teeming with racial strife, significant poverty, or lack of opportunity.

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.

Yet, the community is melting down over a divisive curriculum that categorizes children by their immutable characteristics and assigns motives and behaviors to them based solely on that observation. A recent case in Las Vegas illustrates the absurdity of this type of curriculum. Gabrielle Clark, a black mother, is suing her biracial son’s charter school for failing him when he refused to confess his “white dominance” in a mandatory class called “Sociology of Change.” No one should force children to admit such a thing. It is an intolerant form of compelled speech that violates children’s rights and fails to acknowledge their unique individual gifts.

The most astonishing aspect of the Loudon County story is that public officials and teachers have forgotten who they work for. It is not their job to shove their worldview down the throats of parents and children. Instead, they are paid to serve the interests of parents, children, and the community. Teachers and public officials have an obligation to listen and respond to concerns, not attack and demonize. The fact that any of them thought demonizing and attempting to destroy the reputations of concerned parents in service of their preferred agenda demonstrates they are unsuitable for public office and have no business in the classroom. Every single official should get voted out, and every current teacher involved, fired.

The excellent news is Loudon County residents saved a small school district in Texas from a similar fate. The superintendent who set up all these programs tried to flee for a position with a smaller district in Texas. Frustrated and angry parents from Loudon County informed the community, and the school board took action:

Clear Creek ISD’s instructional resources now include policy language effectively prohibiting the use of critical race theory in classrooms, after concerns about the theory were raised related to its use at Superintendent Eric Williams’ former school district.

Clear Creek’s policy language should serve as a model for parents and school boards around the country interested in teaching tolerance, respect for the individual, and that character matters:

The CCISD policy amendment uses language specifying that district educational resources “shall not promote or endorse race or sex stereotyping or race or sex scapegoating.” Race or sex stereotyping is defined in the document as ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status or beliefs to a race or sex, or assigning them to an individual because of his or her race or sex. Race or sex scapegoating is defined as assigning fault, blame or bias to a race or sex, or to members of a race or sex because of their identity.

WATCH Las Vegas mom Gabrielle Clark tell her critical race theory horror story: