Take the Hint, Ladies: the Left Doesn't Care About You

I know four far-left Bernie broads. They all hate Trump though they could never really explain why. They consider themselves woman-positive.

One went to a New York City pink-hat protest years ago and cried at the anger and hatred she witnessed toward Trump and conservatives.

All four women believe the Democrats have women’s best interests in mind. They vote “D” every time (except for one of the four, who has never voted).

And they all have a dirty little secret, a secret each of them keeps close to the vest because, if it got out, they would lose their friends and their social standings: they are all pro-life.

FACT-O-RAMA! A 2018 Marie Claire article called “50 Influential Women on Why They’re Voting in the 2018 Midterm Elections,” didn’t bother to ask any pro-life women for their opinions. The magazine later pulled the article.

I had to swear secrecy to the grave before they each told me. They know how progressive people operate: your status in the club is good as long as you agree with EVERYTHING the “party” says. Kinda sounds a little pinko commie if you ask me.

Yet all four believe the left is on their side and that conservatives believe women should be “seen and not heard” — even as conservatives fight for their rights.

Say what? Conservatives fighting for women? I thought we were all “old white men” trying to “control women’s bodies.” I am told that conservative men want women trapped at home, in the kitchen, barefoot, and on the pill. Or pregnant. I’m no longer sure how the bolshie left sees us.

If the left is so pro-woman, why are they fighting for the rights of men in dresses to steal sporting trophies, scholarships, and opportunities from young women who have been playing and practicing for most of their lives? Feminists have bemoaned their “oppression” by men for decades. Yet it seems they are happy to surrender their opportunities to a man if that dude is wearing heals and declares, “I’m a chick.”

Scholarships are just the beginning. Democrat policies are getting women assaulted. Emptying jails, defunding police, and no-bail laws have led to a rise in brutal crime, and women are all-too-frequently feeling the brunt of those insane decisions, especially minority women.

What does a man have to do to a woman to actually spend time in jail? New York City miscreant, Frank Abrokwa, smeared his own dung into the eyes, nose, and mouth, and all over the head of a woman waiting for a subway train. Treating a woman like a port-o-potty means nothing in NYC. Neither do Abrokaw’s 44 prior arrests. He was out in a flash and remains free today. What did the victim do to “deserve” the poopy party? She rebuffed Abrokwa’s flirty advances.

What about the price women pay for the Democrat-sponsored flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border?

In 2019, Montgomery County, Md., a sanctuary destination for illegal immigrants, arrested eight rapists in less than two months. This was before Biden turned on the invasion spigot and began allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

NEW: Police say 26yo Oluwakayode Adebusuyi raped an intoxicated woman in his car. Per ICE, the Nigerian native is living in the U.S. illegally. This is at least the eighth undocumented immigrant charged with rape or sex abuse of a minor in Montgomery County, Md. since July 25. pic.twitter.com/cBHXDZeYqC — Kevin Lewis (@KevinLewis7News) September 9, 2019

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 118,000 women entering the country illegally were expected to be raped on their journey. This doesn’t even count how many women living in the U.S. are sexually assaulted by illegal immigrants. And yes, “rape trees” are real.

Flashback 13 years to the heartbreaking Rape Tree. 2009 article here 👉🏻https://t.co/VChj78Guew pic.twitter.com/VyqX6dZABc — bella (@BellaRainie) February 2, 2022

An illegal immigrant living on Long Island was charged last year with sexually attacking at least 11 women. There may be more victims but many were unconscious during the attacks. Police found 32 cell phones and 16 ID’s of suspected victims in the alleged attacker’s home.

BAY SHORE, N.Y. Illegal immigrant Long Island man Raul Guaman, 43 is accused in a shocking series of sex crimes against women posed as ride share driver, preyed on women, charged with sexual abuse, DA says, some of whom may not even know they were victimized.🤬 pic.twitter.com/bCXS52wZGl — Sumner (@diamondlass99) December 1, 2021

A habitual criminal stabbed Christina Lee to death in her New York City home. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who refuses to overturn the state’s insane “bail reform” laws, had the audacity to claim she was “mourning” the death of the woman killed. Andrew Guiliani, a Republican hopeful in the 2022 gubernatorial race, jumped down her throat.

This loss of this young talented lady, Christina Yuna Lee is tragic & heartbreaking but if you want to do something about it and help the Asian community, REPEAL BAIL REFORM! Christina’s killer was on the streets instead of in jail because your soft on crime policies. https://t.co/XmNsLNCoqW — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) February 14, 2022

If Hochul, A WOMAN, cared about this victim — or any other woman attacked, raped, or killed — she would end this nonsense. She is leaving the bail reform alone. Have fun, ladies.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York State has some of the harshest gun laws in the United States. Not only do N.Y. Democrats make it easy for legacy criminals to stay out of jail and keep attacking people, they also make it difficult for a law-abiding woman to carry a gun for protection.

What Have We Learned? We’ve learned that the left welcomes illegal immigrants into the the country with open arms, all the while denying the onslaught of sexual assaults many of them commit against women in the U.S. and those on their way to cross our border. We’ve learned that “no bail” laws have allowed violent criminals to remain free and prey on innocent people, many of whom are women. And we’ve learned the left defends the rights of mentally ill men who braid their hair, pretend they are women, and steal opportunities from hard-working real women.

Conservatives, on the other hand, like to see:

secure borders

criminals in jail

people rewarded for their workplace performance, not their skin color, gender, etc.

men competing against men

So why do so many women keep voting for Democrats? Is it because Democrats fight for the rights of women to abort their unborn? That’s part of it. But if I could offer a one-word answer, it would be “victimhood.”

If you’re selling victim cards, go to a vagina-hat party. You’ll sell out in minutes. Victimhood sells and the left has a strong ground game that starts with the pro-abortion movement. It’s a WOMAN’S body and so it’s a WOMAN’S choice (unless we are talking about the COVID-19 “vaccine,” in which case women and men alike should just obey Fauci without question). Suggesting a woman not abort a baby is a form of “slavery” to the commies.

The angry, spitting, pink-hatted feminists also pretend women are paid less, despite the Equal Pay Act, which JFK signed into law back in 1963, and the Lilly Ledbetter Act of 2009, which makes it easier to sue a company years after a suspected act of discrimination.

QUESTION-O-RAMA! If women are paid less money, why don’t companies fire all the men and hire more ladies?

Prager U. has a spot-on video about the myth of women being paid less.

You can show this to your liberal sister-in-law, but just know she will reject it and call you a bigoty something-o-phobe for trying to introduce her to reality.