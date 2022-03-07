Lights, Camera, War! Hollywood Hard at Work in Ukraine

No, I’m not a “Putin apologist,” nor am I doing “Russian Collusion.” Vladmir Putin is a monster, but Big Global is a much bigger, more evil monster. And, unlike Putin, Globalists are a clear, present, existential threat to my homeland. So while it is manifestly true that Russia is the military aggressor in the current war and the Ukrainian people are exhibiting some of the most breathtaking courage and patriotism of our lifetimes, I am also certain that global elites are cramming Ukrainian valor down our throats to manipulate us, so we clap and cheer as they wring every possible drop of new power they can from the situation.

Big Global clearly wants everyone lining up to defend Ukraine, while Volodymyr Zelensky’s motivation to garner sympathy and support is obvious. They’re working together on getting the message out, and it’s only natural for Hollywood to be involved.

Did you know that American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn has been in Ukraine on-and-off since November, working on a documentary about the Russian invasion? (Amazing, that he was already on the ground in full production mode months before an actual invasion occurred. Great instincts, I guess?) The Ukrainian Office of the President said, in a recent statement posted to Facebook, “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

It added, in an even more pointed nudge to western nations reluctant to get involved in the non-NATO-member’s business, “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Hollywood tattler TMZ reports that Penn, recently returned from his latest visit to the zone, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that “Zelensky showed nothing but courage … which Penn says is also evident in all Ukrainians.” Penn also added his own goad to get involved: “Penn believes after seeing the nightmare first-hand, negative effects could ripple out to the rest of the world,” and “America could ‘plummet off a cliff’ if it doesn’t choose to support Ukraine.”

Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost. (2/2) — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Penn’s co-director and the film’s producer, Aaron Kaufmann, is using his showbiz contacts to market a globalist anti-Russian plan brainstormed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team. The Ankler (a feisty Hollywood insider newsletter) reports:

The campaign, conceived by Zelensky and his leadership, is called “Your Business Smells Russian” and its objective is to limit the activities of international businesses in Russia and thus financially choke and pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Kaufmann delivered a memo that outlines the plan, the text of which has been posted by The Ankler. The memo reads like a sophisticated Globalist call to action, calling for such things as celebrity spokespeople, consumer boycotts, and demands for “ethical” behavior from corporations. And while that’s all well and good, it also calls to mind concerns about ESG scores and Chi-Com-style social credit systems for banking. And of course, these same “ethical” corporations will continue to do business with another, bigger monster, China.

Related: How ESG Scores Could Hurt You, but State and Local Action Can Stop Them

Another Zelensky production will likely be everywhere you look very soon. Distributors are in talks to get the Ukraine leader’s old satirical Netflix show, Servant Of The People, on as many U.S. stations as they can. Fox News reports:

Per the insider, [show producer] Studio Kvartal-95 is looking to license the project on a non-exclusive basis in the United States in a quest to broaden its availability to the masses. “While the real-world scenario facing [Zelensky] and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and ‘Servant of the People’ is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television,” the company stated in a March 2 press release.

The show, in which Zelensky starred, debuted in 2015 and told the fictitious story of a Ukrainian schoolteacher whose viral rant against corruption takes him all the way to the top office. Netflix had the rights at the time but their license has expired, hence the studio’s latest moves. The timing certainly couldn’t be better. Incidentally, “Servant of the People” is also the name of the political party Zelensky founded when he began campaigning for the Ukrainian presidency.

Of course, part of the reason this war lends itself to sympathetic spin so easily is because, not only is Ukraine the underdog, but apparently everyone in the country is gorgeous. Just ask Hollywood — good-looking people doing heroic things is a winner. A video of a wedding began circulating yesterday; Lesya and Valeri took time out from their frontline defensive duties to get hitched. The UK Mirror covered the event:

A brave couple got married on the front line of Ukraine’s war against Russia in Kiev – and Vitali Klitschko was on hand to kiss the bride for good luck. On the 11th day of fighting in the Ukrainian capital, territorial defence soldiers Valeri and Lesya – who have been together for more than two decades – decided to tie the knot. Klitschko, mayor of Kiev and former world heavyweight boxing champion, visited the area and congratulated the duo. Sharing a video of the heartwarming moment on Twitter, Klitschko posted: “Today I greeted the soldiers of one of the battalions of the capital’s defence of the capital Lesya and Valeri. “They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married. The ceremony took place next to one of the checkpoints. Life goes on! “And we will protect the life of Kyiv, Kyivites, our state!”

Сьогодні вітав бійців одного з батальйонів тероборони столиці Лесю та Валерія. Вони давно живуть в цивільному шлюбі, а тепер вирішили обвінчатися. Церемонія відбулася поруч з одним із блок-постів. Життя триває! І життя Києва, киян, нашої держави ми будемо захищати! pic.twitter.com/ys2kNN12Ws — Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) March 6, 2022

(Note: I don’t know Ukrainian, so if the above tweet actually says something obscene or anti-American, blame the Mirror for their translation.)

That was an absolutely beautiful moment. Everyone then sang what appeared to be the national Anthem (again, I don’t speak Ukrainian, but they had their hands on their hearts), and it was powerful.

Alas, cynic that I am about Big Global, I have to wonder why, after more than two decades of living in a civil marriage, did the couple decide to have … a civil ceremony? Whose idea was that?

And did you catch when the camera pans to the left at around the 15-second mark?

That’s a lot of pretty heavy-duty film equipment that happened to be on-hand — in a war zone — at that very moment.

I feel disgusting even writing this; I want that beautiful wedding to be exactly what it seems, nothing more. But I have seen enough of how far the Left is happy to go — the narratives they push onto us from the cradle to the grave and the ever-increasing powers they rake in with both hands non-stop — not to question everything they do all the time.

Zelensky seems like a great and courageous leader. He’s also a sophisticated man with a background in professional storytelling, but I don’t fault him for one second for using every skill and asset he has to generate support for his country and misery for the enemies who are invading him. Good for him!

It’s Big Global I don’t trust. I cringe as I watch it working every hour of every day to build out and coordinate financial networks, consolidate oil markets, internationalize trade regulations, and get its worldwide enemy-crushing system up and running.