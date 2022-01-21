How ESG Scores Could Hurt You, but State and Local Action Can Stop Them

This week the global elite met in Davos to continue building out their plan for a “Great Reset.” Because unelected elites, global CEOs, and international NGOs lead this initiative through the World Economic Forum, they intend to enforce their vision by leveraging the power of transnational corporations through the use of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores. Banks and investment firms will use these scores to determine what businesses have access to capital and other necessary services like insurance.

We saw a preview of what the full implementation of ESG scores might look like when private companies shut down the social media app Parler. That episode showed us that companies would not be allowed to serve populations who engage in “wrongthink” using the oligarchy’s products. And the large corporations will squeeze your other service providers to make them abandon you as well. The “muh private company can do what it wants” crowd sorely underestimates the difficulty of creating a comprehensive parallel economy under their “build your own” philosophy.

ESGs are also why M&M’s mascots are becoming “inclusive,” and Coca-Cola started weighing in on Georgia’s voting laws. Politics may be downstream of culture, but money drives culture, as we see from Hollywood to candy-coated chocolate. Going a little bit broke if you go woke is only a near-term problem. The pandemic proved small businesses can get crushed by the government, and the global corporations will profit. All that is required is another “emergency,” and the left already wants to declare one for the climate.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is a leading proponent of the ESG framework and has made it clear his investment capital group will be using them to drive investment. The firm controls more capital than most sovereign nations. His 2022 letter to CEOs could also not be more straightforward. Financial and business plan metrics no longer drive investment in your business. The “responsible and sustainable” metrics in the ESG scores will drive it:

Capital markets have allowed companies and countries to flourish. But access to capital is not a right. It is a privilege. And the duty to attract that capital in a responsible and sustainable way lies with you.

The letter reiterates climate risk is investment risk, and net-zero carbon emissions should be every company’s goal. It also clarifies that BlackRock and their institutional clients expect companies to have explicit ESG policies and intend to weigh in on proxy votes. According to The Wall Street Journal, BlackRock placed three activist investors on Exxon Mobile’s board of directors. Together with two other new members, they are trying to cancel billions in fossil fuel exploration investment.

ESG scores will not just impact businesses. Merril Lynch already provides an ESG score for individual clients’ investment portfolios. As the Impact Investor explained in July 2021, ESG scores will also impact an individual’s access to capital and services.

The purpose behind each person being assigned an individual ESG score is to help reward actions that will help move the world towards sustainability. While there are not currently any downsides to having an ESG score, regardless of how high or how low, there will come a time where too low of a score can result in denials for loans or services similar to the way credit scores currently function. For now, ESG scores for individuals are used as a tracking tool for companies to monitor behavior. For those who have already started using ESG scores as part of their business model, some people with good scores may notice lucrative offers, easier loan terms, and even targeted packages designed to reward green or sustainable behaviors.

This framework is the implementation of China’s social credit system globally. As the Impact Investor noted, “As they [businesses] are required to prove their case, they will also need to show that their clients meet the [ESG] standards they are being graded on.” Businesses will not care that “Republicans buy sneakers too.” Many already do not.

Because the implementation of ESGs globally must not run afoul of the Constitution in the U.S. and similar protections throughout the West, extracting compliance through financial coercion on private businesses is the perfect vehicle. In the U.S., conservatives and libertarians have taken the idea of a free market to the extreme. They insist on excusing behavior from private companies they would never tolerate from the government. Their near-religious zeal for “Reganonomics” as a principle rather than a policy fit for a moment in time is misguided at best.

By allowing private companies to do almost anything in the service of growth and profit, Conservative, Inc. is in part responsible for the encroaching global oligarchy. Defending against it was always the idea behind America First. It is absurd that Larry Fink and Mark Zuckerberg should have more influence over the purchasing decisions of ordinary Americans than an individual’s own values and priorities.

One role of government is to protect our God-given rights, even from corporations. Politicians who understand that will be the ones who get elected. At the state level, some already do. There is one part of the American system the global cabal underestimated. Our federalist system allows the states significant latitude in managing their affairs. Several are standing up to the Davos crowd by banning investment in companies using ESG scores and preventing their use to deny capital or services.

New Hampshire is living up to the state motto “Live Free or Die” by proposing legislation to ban banks and businesses from using ESG scores as a condition of financing or providing services. West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that investments in BlackRock’s funds would end. In an interview with Glenn Beck, Moore said West Virginia would move about $1.5 billion.

Texas is in the implementation phase of a similar law banning investments in companies that seek to cut ties with the oil and gas industry. Governor Greg Abbott signed the law in November. That could be why Fink added a caveat to his 2022 letter. “Divesting from entire sectors – or simply passing carbon-intensive assets from public markets to private markets – will not get the world to net zero. And BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy,” Fink wrote. This verbiage is a distinct departure from his recent annual letters. However, Texas also has the 9th largest economy in the world by GDP.

If Texas is responsible for this shift by Fink, every Republican governor should demand their legislatures pass similar legislation. New Hampshire’s is simple and to the point. It will prevent ESG scores from being used in business decision-making. Three of the 23 GOP trifectas are in the process of striking back, and the other 20 need to get on board. The larger the financial hit to BlackRock and other U.S. corporations that prioritize a global agenda that hurts America, the better.

Individuals need to start rethinking their purchasing, banking, and investing as well. Bank of America is one of the primary drivers of the ESG framework. They also gave the FBI data on hundreds of customers without a warrant during the investigation into January 6. The bank collects all of your purchasing data and can already search and use it. The other large banks are also on board with the Great Reset. Go local for banking, food, services, and everything else you possibly can. The only weapon individuals have is their purchasing power.

America already has an impressive environmental performance record and does not need global elites engineering a worldwide redistribution of wealth that enriches them while making the West less prosperous. The Great Reset favors China, which produces most solar and wind equipment. China is also where BlackRock takes billions of dollars from Americans and invests them. Strange, since China builds dozens of dirty coal energy plants and has no intention of stopping. It seems like Mr. Fink’s sustainability principles only apply to firms in the West.

YouTube, Google, and the social media companies will tell you the Great Reset is a conspiracy theory. Unfortunately for Big Tech, the promoters of this global program leave their thoughts all over the internet. The World Economic Forum produced a video describing the 21st Century serfdom and global hegemony its members envision. It is a stunning combination of Malthusianism, prioritization of the planet over humanity, and utopianism. Only state and local action can stop them in their tracks.