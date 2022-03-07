Dad Who Was Arrested for Going Maskless to Go on Offense

After being acquitted on charges of criminal trespassing for attending his son’s outdoor baseball game without a mask last spring, a Rochester, N.Y., man is going on offense.

Chad Hummel, a lawyer, was acquitted last week after a four-hour bench trial. He was facing up to 90 days in jail and potentially losing his license to practice law.

“Mr. Hummel is pleased with the verdict, and he is thankful for the Court’s thoughtful legal Decision,” a press release from Hummel, which The Daily Wire received, said.

Now that he’s been acquitted, he plans to sue the district over the incident and for its decision to ban him from district property. According to his press release, Hummel alleges that two witnesses for the district told “untrue testimony under oath” during his trial, and he is preparing a civil lawsuit.

“The Trespass charge arose from an incident where Hummel was standing alone in a field, hundreds of feet from anyone, maskless, when he was approached by security guard employed by the Irondequoit Chief of Police, Alan Laird’s private security company in Town,” the statement described. “The plain–clothes guard ordered Hummel to leave his son’s baseball game despite the Executive Order at the time that did not require outdoor masking. There was even a sign on the Stadium entrance that stated masks were optional when 6 feet apart. Mr. Hummel stood his ground and the police arrived, handcuffed him and took him to jail.”

Hummel previously indicated that “[he] would accept a public apology, some resignations and a change to the school code of conduct” in lieu of monetary damages, but after the district “sought to criminalize him, damage his professional career and hurt his family, he’s reconsidering.”