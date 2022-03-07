The Left Is About to Be Really Disappointed in Former A.G. Bill Barr

There’s obviously no more love between Donald Trump and Bill Barr. Trump has criticized Barr for being “weak” after the 2020 election. “Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face—and it was,” Trump said in a statement last week. “The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do.”

Barr, in turn, hasn’t been afraid to speak out about Trump, and has a tell-all book coming out called One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General. As has been the case with other disgruntled former Trump administration officials, the left is no doubt anxiously awaiting a trove of dirt on Trump, as well as the opportunity to use Barr’s words as ammo against him.

But I suspect Barr will disappoint them greatly when his interview with NBC’s Lester Holt airs on Sunday. Why? Because Barr says he has seen no evidence that Trump committed a crime or bears any legal responsibility for the Capitol riot.

“I haven’t seen anything to say he was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement,” Barr said.

However, Barr did tell Holt that he thinks Trump is morally responsible. “I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word, in that it appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill. I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that that was wrong.”

It’s true that Trump did call on his supporters to march to the Capitol, however, Barr seems to have forgotten that Trump specifically called for a peaceful assembly. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said on January 6, 2021.

Nevertheless, Barr says that Trump didn’t commit a crime, which I’m sure will infuriate the left, which has long insisted, without evidence, that Trump deliberately incited the riot.

The left will also be disappointed that on the issue of classified documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, Barr doesn’t see a crime there, either, and says he wouldn’t investigate Trump on this issue. “The whole classification system is done under executive order. It’s the president. The president decides everything,” Barr said.

Sorry, libs. If you thought Bill Barr was gonna give you that “gotcha!” moment against Trump, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.