The Morning Briefing: Lawlessness Is the Dems' Most Coherent and Consistent Policy Pitch

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yrzsellis was forever grateful there was no social media when he was the face of his Speedo Bocce Ball league.

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We are inside the three week mark until we arrive at what we're still quaintly referring to as "Election Day." As I wrote in my latest column, there are probably blue states that have been early voting since St. Patrick's Day. Yeah, I exaggerate, but it'll happen soon enough. We are also painfully aware that California will be counting votes until Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating the birth of their seventh child.

OK, I'll stop with the exaggerations only because we run the risk of every outlandish thing I put out into the universe coming true. The universe has been in a mood for several years.

Back to today's topic. Despite the fact that Election Day now goes on ad infinitum, I still like to think in old school terms, which means we're in the home stretch for the 2026 midterms.

In my four-plus decades of political activism, I have never seen a party that is supposed to steamroll an election be in the kind of disarray that the 2026 Democrats are in. Their candidate slate is a motley collection of communists and buffoons. They're embroiled in a power struggle between the young, loud and proud commies, and the establishment, more subtle commies.

And their only clear policy position is that they are pro-criminal and anti-law enforcement.

Seriously, in an even slightly sane world, the Republicans should be able to dominate these midterms without candidates even having to get out of bed. Sadly, "even slightly sane" has been in the rearview mirror for too many miles now.

I've been writing for months that Republican candidates should zero in on the Democrats' fetish for lawbreakers and hatred for those who risk their lives to enforce the law. They're at it again.

This is from my Townhall colleague Joe Chalfont:

Rep. Delia Ramirez, a radical Democrat from Illinois, has introduced a bill to disband ICE and Border Patrol, and “dismantle” the Department of Homeland Security. The bill, labeled the Reimaging Safety Act, is being pitched as a “first-of-its-kind bill” that would establish a new cabinet department, dubbed the “Department of Community Safety,” but did not elaborate in her press release on what that would entail. Other promises of the legislation include a commitment to “reinvest funds in our communities,” “curb militarized enforcement,” and “begin the process of establishing a separate civil immigration system."

This could be easily dismissed if Rep. Ramirez were an outlier in the Democratic Party, but she's not. The focus on "community" solutions comes up in every Dem scheme to reduce or abolish police presence in a city. The theory is that the more violent elements in our society are merely misunderstood and we can reduce crime with a few more hugs.

Again: cops bad, criminals good —that's what the Democrats are selling.

Rep. Ramirez managed to toss into her bill a provision for the Democrats' open borders endgame. Open borders policies are lawlessness writ large. Immigration laws are either relaxed or ignored, then the doors are thrown open to drug cartels and various other criminals.

The Democrats have focused their rage on the law enforcement agencies who prevent all of that from happening.

I wrote "coherent" in the headline because there is nothing implicit about the Democrats' lusty plans for the ascendance of criminal chaos in the United States. They're proud of it. They've also grown comfortable with the fact that they're not being held more accountable at the ballot box for it.

Even if half the electorate has voted early, Republicans might want to spend these last few weeks focusing on fixing that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

David C. will get things going for us:

Hi Kruiser, I wondered for quite a while how the execrable Ilhan Omar could be elected/reelected. I got my answer when Nick Shirley exposed the rampant Somali fraud in her district. I wondered if or when the chickens would come to roost. I certainly agree that it will be a lot more enjoyable if something actually sticks to her this time. I pray and have my fingers crossed that the justice department gets this right!

I too hope that the DOJ gets this right, but I'm not sure we can blame fraud on Ilhan Omar being in office. Minnesota has been lost for a long time. Remember, it was the only state that didn't go for Ronald Reagan in 1984. It's also elected Tim Walz as its governor twice. It gets worse, it's elected Keith Ellison to Congress, then as its attorney general. Walz, Omar, and Ellison are all part of the "Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party," which straight-up commie. Minnesota voters just ain't right in the head.

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Marlene B. has no sense of adventure:

Pimento loaf potstickers. You are sick. You’re making me sick.

Don't hate, Marlene. I like pimento loaf and I happen to think that potsticker possibilities have not come close to being tapped yet.

We'll finish up with FOB Brice today:

If you decide to do Halloween as "cultural appropriation" you have to post a photo of your finished product. You could go as the Village People and cover almost all the bases... but I suspect you're more creative than that.

Two or three years ago, I wanted to do an AI rendering of my idea for a cultural appropriation costume and use it as the featured image for a VIP column. When I explained it to my then-editor Paula, she was quick to say "No." It was for the best. I'm pretty creative, yes, but I'm also pretty offensive. The Morning Briefing is where I am most polite.

Thanks everyone. Let's do this again tomorrow.

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The term “Impressionism” started as an insult. In 1874, Monet exhibited Impression, Sunrise alongside works by his contemporaries. Critic Louis Leroy mocked the show, calling the paintings “mere impressions.” #artbots #monet https://t.co/txmbOTJsuf — Claude Monet (@artistmonet) October 13, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/12/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



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TV Corr & Crew: ABC

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Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

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Radio: AP

New Media: Just The News



PDT :

8:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Las Vegas, Nevada

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Las Vegas, Nevada en route Bullhead City, Arizona

Las Vegas, Nevada

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City, Arizona

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Bullhead City, Arizona en route Kalispell, Montana

Bullhead City, Arizona

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Kalispell, Montana

Kalispell, Montana

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Majestic Valley Arena

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Kalispell, Montana en route the White House

Kalispell, Montana

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



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TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

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EDT :

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THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

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