Sure, Buddy — MSM Bubble Libs Suddenly Meeting 'Trump Voters' Everywhere

In a perfect world, we would be three weeks out from Election Day in this all-important midterms cycle. Unfortunately, early voting is one of the many ways that our elections have been corrupted. I would posit that it's one of the chief ways, actually. I'm sure that some blue states have been voting since St. Patrick's Day.

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The list of things that the Democrats have done to destroy election integrity and transparency is long, so it's easy for some of them to get lost in the mess. I've been trying to remind friends, colleagues, and my readers of one of their most effective weapons: despair.

Inducing mass despair in opponents has been a commie trick for a long time, which means that the Democrats have always had it kicking around in their toolbox of trickery. It's particularly effective against Republicans, who are often quick to sit out an election in "protest" of anything from the weather to the way a candidate trims his moustache. (At present, there are no female Republican candidates in need of a moustache trimming.) I have been through a lot of municipal and county elections that were pretty much gift-wrapped for the Democrats because of anemic Republican turnout.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media play a huge role in creating the despair. Before we get deep into this, I just want to mention that the MSM stuff mostly affects older voters. There are a lot more of them out there than most people realize. Here in Arizona, they got the late John McCain reelected a couple of times after every conservative under the age of 70 in the state had grown weary of his maverick ways.

When the GOP is in control of the White House and/or Congress, it is the duty of the MSM hacks to paint the bleakest picture of the state of everything in America. As I am fond of reminding everyone, I read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every weekday so that none of you nice people have to. I know whence I speak (write). Sure, there are many things that I am not thrilled about in the world today, but I don't live in the dystopian hellscape that I keep reading about in the Times and WaPo.

Pollsters play a big role in the despair-mongering. That's why we never see any that are wildly skewed in favor of the Republicans. The most important thing to remember regarding polling is that, had Republicans been discouraged by the pollsters and sat out the 2016 presidential election, we would be suffering through Hillary Clinton's third term. Polling organizations have been skewing things for the Dems for so long that I doubt any of them could conduct a legitimate poll now even if they set out to do so.

One of the most transparently horse manure-laden ploys by the MSM propagandists is trotting out the disaffected "Trump voter." It's like their "My 8-year-old daughter asked me..." nonsense that's not the slightest bit believable. They don't give up though.

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Like all Dem media false narratives, they're too lazy to change the particulars. This "Trump voter" was invariably once a "big supporter" who now "just can't do it anymore." They've really been hammering this one since President Trump got back into office to support their fiction about MAGA voters losing faith in him.

They're ramping up the "Trump voter" sightings big time as we hit the home stretch for this election. I've lost count of how many of these stories I've read just since Labor Day. Quite often, the "Trump voter" is nameless. Someone who the NYT or WaPo has deemed an expert has spoken to him or her though. We're supposed to believe that the ideologically cocooned Coastal Media Bubble™ people who shun even casual contact with Republicans are suddenly bumping into them everywhere and having deep, revealing conversations.

Maybe Aaron Sorkin has complete editorial control over all of the MSM newsrooms.

Should a "Trump voter" be on the record, there is no reason to believe that he or she ever voted for Trump. I am a betting man, but I never get too crazy. I'd be comfortable wagering that 95% of them are Never Trumpers who have no problem lying in service of their Perpetual Campaign of Chafed Derrières.

Here in the real world, I am a Trump voter who knows A LOT of other Trump voters. A full 0% of them are so upset with the president that they think it's time to vote for a Democrat this year in any election. Or avoid voting in this election. I'd say that they're pretty much as fired up as they've always been, mostly because Dems keep doing stupid things like pretending that they're talking to Trump voters.

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Democrats can't wow any voters with their commie psychopath candidates, so they're doing what comes most naturally to them: opting for subterfuge. Let's just hope that not too many who occupy an "older" or "undecided" demographic fall for it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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