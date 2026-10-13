The Roller-Coaster Ride From Hell

Growing up, my mom would never allow me to get on the rides at those little carnivals that pop up in big parking lots seemingly overnight. She told me they weren't safe, that they were hastily thrown together, and that someone would likely die on them. I've never actually heard stories of anyone dying on them, but I accepted her point of view and have never had the desire to get on one.

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We did, however, go to Six Flags Over Georgia a lot when I was a kid. It wasn't far from my house. Free and cheap tickets for students were plentiful when I was in school. It was a summer staple. I went with cousins and with friends, and over the years, I worked myself up from being scared of the big rides to adoring all of them by the time I was a teenager. I trusted these roller coasters — they weren't like the ones at those fly-by-night carnivals in the mall parking lot. In my mind, they were safe, and nothing could ever happen to you.

Unfortunately, we learned this week that isn't the case. On Monday, one man died and four were injured on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Just after the incident happened, staff stopped the ride and allowed the other passengers to get off.

The man who died has been identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, an Atlanta charter school teacher and IT specialist and a father of two. He was riding the roller coaster with his son, while his wife and daughter waited below and supposedly witnessed his fall.

He was also a cancer and COVID-19 survivor. https://t.co/DRbHT0YJuY https://t.co/LchLWuQlIp — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 13, 2026

Initial accounts suggest he was ejected, struck other patrons, and fell under the attraction (onto the roof of a nearby haunted house). I've read on social media that he'd dropped his phone and was trying to reach for it when the restraints (a lap bar and over-the-shoulder bars) broke, but that hasn't been confirmed. Witnesses have described that it appeared as if he was "levitating." He was also reportedly spotted falling in on-ride souvenir photos, which are circulating online. I'll post them here, but I'll warn you that you may find them disturbing.

🚨🇺🇸 A man fell to his death from Six Flags Over Georgia’s Goliath coaster, and the moment was HORRIFICALLY captured on a souvenir photo Several others were hurt on the 200-foot, 70 mph ride before crews evacuated the riders still stranded on the track, and Six Flags has now shut similar coasters at parks across the country. This comes less than two weeks after Six Flags permanently closed X2 in California following a CNN investigation into years of brain injuries and deaths… Source: CNN, @Breaking911 / Writer: Daniel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2026

Whatever the cause, it's a terrible thing to happen. Six Flags is technically in its off-season, which means it's not open during the week, but it made an exception for Columbus Day. It's scheduled to reopen on Friday evening for the Halloween season's Fright Fest.

The Goliath is a 200-foot Bolliger & Mabillard hypercoaster that reaches about 70 mph at max speed. It opened in 2006. Now, the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is investigating the situation, and it has released the following statement:

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is actively investigating the tragic incident that occurred on October 12th. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all individuals and families affected by this tragedy. Our investigative team is conducting an in‑depth and comprehensive review to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure full compliance with all applicable policies and procedures. As this remains an open and ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. We remain committed to sharing accurate and verified information with the public upon the conclusion of our investigation.

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Six Flags also released a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Mableton Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings is coordinating with Cobb County Police and park security as the situation is addressed. We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident and will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.

The company has also shut down numerous other rides across its theme parks, including Six Flags Great America — Raging Bull, Six Flags Magic Mountain — Goliath, Six Flags Great Adventure — Nitro, Canada’s Wonderland — Leviathan and Behemoth, Carowinds - Fury 325 and Thunder Striker, and Kings Island — Orion and Diamondback.

About two weeks ago, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that it would close its most famous X2 roller coaster. "Allegations that the roller coaster has injured riders date back more than a decade but had been largely kept under wraps until CNN’s investigation last month documenting more than a dozen reports of serious injuries and hospitalizations associated with the ride, including at least two deaths," CNN reported in late September. "Most recently, two women ended up in the same Santa Clarita emergency room with brain injuries after riding X2 just six days apart in July."

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I'll admit that I haven't been to Six Flags in years. There hasn't been any particular reason for this other than that I just haven't had any reason to go, but the incident does make me hesitant about ever returning.

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