The Morning Briefing: October 7 vs January 6 — Guess Which Date the Dems Think Is Worse

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. All kombucha-related requests will be forwarded to the avocado toast bin until Bertzwhaa returns from electrolysis.

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Many, many thanks to Chris for pinch-hitting for me so that I could spend some quality time with my mom and sister on my last day in Michigan. I'm back in Tucson, still surrounded by commies, but I am at least spared the sight of "Abdul for Senate" signs.

Wednesday was a long travel day, so I didn't have my nose buried in the news the way I usually do on weekdays. When I finally got home and began catching up on stories about the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, I once again began dwelling on how ugly the American left has been since then.

At the end of last month, I wrote that I think that the Democrats' "virulent antisemitism" could be a wild card for the midterm elections. I think now that "should" be a wild card would have been more accurate. The rise of the rabid Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in the Democratic Party has put the focus on, of course, socialism. All of the prominent DSA politicians and candidates are also ragingly antisemitic. Just as with the socialism, the antisemitism isn't out of step with the establishment Democrats.

Democrats were late to giving even tepid criticism about the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters that were shutting down college campuses after October 7. Contrast that with the way they responded to the January 6, 2021 protests at the United States Capitol. They called that an "insurrection," and spent all of the Biden years trying to ruin the lives of anyone they could prove was there.

The campus Brown Shirts pose a much greater danger to the longterm health of the Republican than any of the J6 people did. They're very vocal, and occasionally violent, supporters of terror groups who repeatedly call for the death of the United States. To me, that has a strong insurrectionist vibe.

Now the Dems are electing people who are apoligists for those terrorists. Rick wrote yesterday about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani parroting the terrorist propaganda about "genocide in Gaza," which isn't happening. Because there is no shame on the left, he said that when he was supposed to be commemorating the Israelis who were slaughtered by Hamas.

If there is anything we've learned since Mamdani has been in office, it's that he's very hostile to Israel and not an outlier in the Democratic Party.

The Dems think that all of us who support President Trump are domestic terrorists-in-waiting and that actual terrorists are victims. Again, this is insanity that Republicans should be repeatedly reminding voters about. All voters. I would still like to believe that most non-coastal Democrats aren't antisemitic bigots.

I'm clinging to that shred of optimism for as long as I can.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag is a little travel weary, but will rally to finish the week.

Everything Isn't Awful

Plans.

Not a single care.. 😊 https://t.co/7e61scmRgC — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 6, 2026

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