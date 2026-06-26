The Morning Briefing: Second Amendment Fans Can Start Celebrating Independence Day Early

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the weekend reading Icelandic haiku and eschewing hemp.

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As American leftists become ever more unhinged and violent, their desire to gut the Second Amendment intensifies. Democrats don't like fair fights, so they prefer that their lawlessness not be hindered by law-abiding citizens who can defend themselves. They blather on about wanting to fight injustice and inequality, but when they gain majority power in a state, the first thing they do is go after legal gun owners.

Because everything the Democrats do is fueled by hate-based emotion rather than intellect, their legal efforts to strip the Second Amendment down for parts frequently don't fare well in the courts. On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed Second Amendment advocates a big win, which my good friend and new-ish colleague Jennifer Rust covered:

Can citizens who have been trained and have concealed carry licenses actually carry concealed in shops or other private property open to the public without being given express permission by the property owner? Or, like a vampire in the teen hit Vampire Diaries, will the license holder have to have an invitation to enter? That’s the question the Supreme Court was asked to consider in Wolford v. Lopez, which was argued before the court in January 2026. In a 6-3 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that a Hawaii law banning concealed carry at businesses and other types of private property that is open to the public is unconstitutional. In the court's opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Hawaii's "regime hobbles what the Second Amendment protects: the right of Americans to carry arms for self-defense as they go about their daily lives."

Hawaii is a very restrictive state when it comes to gun rights, so it's encouraging to see one of its insane overreaches get smacked down. It is, however, a bit unsettling that this made it all the way to the Supreme Court and wasn't nuked from orbit by a lower court.

For most of the time that I lived in California, the gun laws weren't horrible. As an Arizona native, I find the gun laws in most other states to be a bit restrictive, but the Golden State didn't go full anti-gun looney tunes until the Democrats got a super majority in Sacramento. They quickly passed several anti-2A bills. This was when Jerry Brown had just become governor again, and he didn't sign all of the bills. California Dems kept at it, though, and eventually wore him down.

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The Gavin Newsom Democrats in Sacramento have been hyperactive with Draconian gun legislation in recent years, but many of their efforts haven't survived legal scrutiny.

When the Democrats returned to power in Virginia this year, Governor Abigail Spanberger and her colleagues in the legislature didn't even warm up their seats before getting aggressive with their assaults on Second Amendment rights. They were more interested in feverish overreach than legal merit, and have been hitting walls in some lower courts. Comradess Spanberger and her Commonwealth Stasi took another hit yesterday, which my RedState colleague Teri Christoph wrote about:

Things went from bad to worse for Democrats on Thursday afternoon after a judge in Virginia issued a preliminary injunction on the "assault firearms" and high-capacity magazine ban that was set to go into effect in the Commonwealth on July 1. The judge from Lancaster County, located in the Northern Neck of Virginia, ruled that the Virginia State Police (VSP) cannot enforce the bans through December 31, 2026 or until a final order is issued.

There is a lot of talk about whether the deep political divisions in the United States will lead to violence spilling out into the streets everywhere. Right now, Democrats and their energetic youth rioters prefer to get out of control only in deep blue cities, where the locals tend not to be armed, and the police are often hamstrung by anti-law enforcement progressive laws. Democrats are obviously trying to make the cities and states that they control less safe for people who obey the law. In their grandest dreams, the brand of anti-gun madness we see in California and Virginia will go nationwide, and the Second Amendment will eventually be repealed.

Thankfully, we're not there yet. I live in one of the aforementioned deep blue cities, and everybody here has guns. I truly believe that's why things didn't get too loud or weird here during the George Floyd Summer of Riotous Love. An armed society is a polite society.

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The Democrats will not slow down their efforts to take away our gun rights, of course. That means that we are still in buy guns and ammo mode. If they do ever have the Constitution-gutting success that they're after, the boating accidents are going to be epic.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

David S. gets things going today:

Mr Kruiser Your SNS last week with accordion opera and Bea Arthur had me aggravated all weekend. The more I thought about it the worse I felt. I would equate it to a horror flick starring Phyllis Diller and Beetlejuice. I have been frustrated for 30 years with the Rs whenever they achieve the majority and nothing happens. I wonder if the dems destroying Newt spooked all the rest of them. All they do is tell the voters to increase their majority so they can accomplish great things. Then the voters hand the majority back to the dems. PJ O'Rourke said that the republicans tell everyone that government can't accomplish anything. Then they get themselves elected and set out to prove it. I believe that Trump is the first republican since Reagan and Gingrich who is willing to take the barbs from the screaming opposition and advance our agenda anyway.

That PJ O'Rourke line is money. I hadn't read that before. President Trump's willingness to go scorched-earth may very well save the Republic. It's encouraging that the biggest stars in his administration are also fearless. I'm still holding out hope that the attitude will catch on with Republicans in Congress.

Sheryl V-R writes:

Greetings, o Munificent Kruiser! I cannot wait until this week's crop of memes starts popping - as ever, PDJT kills it. America doesn't use the metric system? "Nobody cares" Rosie is subbing for Kimmel? "Nobody cares" Hakeem Jeffries has a sadz? You got it - nobody cares.

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That was hilarious. Of course, the media hacks tried to portray it as something outrageous, which it wasn't. Everyone in the room laughed. Maybe leftists just don't know what laughter is anymore.

David A. takes us into the weekend:

Kruiser, appreciate the throwback Kabana Comedy of MAD TV. In its prime it had some of the best characters: Ms Swan, Stuart and Doreen Bon Qui Qui and Coach Hines to name a few. A lot of talent there, damn sure don't make them like they used to. That's why you're my first read every morning!!



MADtv really is underrated. I hadn't thought about it in a long time. Recently, I told a friend I've been watching a lot of Key & Peele clips, and she mentioned that they'd both been on MADtv. I'd completely forgotten that they started on that show. I'll dig up some more clips and feature them here soon.

Thanks for rallying!

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Weekend Bonus

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/25/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: BBC

New Media: Rachael Bade Media



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

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11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

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1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference

Washington Hilton

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

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7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Reception

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