Marco's Mic Drop Moment: 'We Have No Drama, We Have No Games'

The MSM loves to promote drama within the Donald Trump administration — even when there actually is none.

The latest fixation is on the Vice President and the Secretary of State.

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In this corner, we have Marco Rubio, the seasoned political veteran, the son of Cuban immigrants, and a foreign policy expert, who has taken on every job thrown at him over the last 17 months and handled it with flying colors.

In the other corner, we have JD Vance, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, who grew up in the worst of conditions in the Rust Belt but managed to overcome them — attending an Ivy League law school, writing a book that became a massive best-seller, and landing a political position that's just one heartbeat away from the presidency.

The problem with this is that when the bell rings, these two are more likely to meet in the center of the ring, take off their gloves, and shake hands and then go get ice cream. Could that change one day? Certainly. But let's stop manufacturing drama.

Rubio and Vance have both expressed that they're good friends on and off the field. There are numerous videos out there of Vance retelling jokes Rubio has told him or making fun of Rubio's passion for sweets or whatever else — things you don't do when you hate someone. And when it comes to 2028, Trump himself likes to play into the media's desire to stir things up by doing so himself, asking donors and other VIPs who they prefer to see replace him as president when the time comes. But Rubio has said several times that if Vance runs, he will not only step aside, but fully support him.

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Lately, the fact that Vance appears to be leading on Iran has created a whole new stream of "these two don't like each other" narratives, but Rubio, who has just left the Middle East after a three-day trip to Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, is so over hearing about it.

"How wide is the divide between you and the vice president," a reporter asked Rubio on Thursday.

"On what issue," the secretary asked, a bit confused.

"On any issue..." the reporter responded.

Rubio, obviously annoyed, shook his head and said:

This administration — let me tell you something. Everyone here is aligned behind the president of the United States. Every single one of us. The president of the United States makes the foreign policy of our country, and our job — we obviously give advice, we give council, we give opinions — but the president of the United States is the one who was elected by the people of our country to conduct our foreign policy. The president makes these decisions and ALL of us on his team, every single one of us, works in lockstep very closely with one another to execute on the president's foreign policy.



Everything we do is because the president's made a decision that it's going to be done...



One of things I'm the proudest of, is that when it comes to foreign policy and national security, we have no drama, we have no games. We have a group of people that work very well together, and closely, to execute on the president's directives, which is why I think we've had good outcomes and good achievements. And we're going to continue to have good outcomes and good achievements. Everyone has an important role to play, and everyone is playing that role and doing it in a collaborative process. And I think that serves the president well, and I think that serves the country well.

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Here's the video:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED a reporter claiming there is a "divide" between him and VP JD Vance



"We have NO DRAMA, we have NO GAMES!"



"EVERYONE here is aligned behind the President of the United States, every single one of us!"



"The President of the United… pic.twitter.com/1oxfRWSPVt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2026

On the topic of Iran, another reporter asked Rubio, "You're the top diplomat. Do you not want more of a direct role in these talks, which, until now, have been led by the vice president..."

"I think that's just a silly analysis," Rubio replied. "The vice president is the second-ranking person in our government. It just shows you how seriously we take that endeavor. And we have a team of people that do work — I mean, I'm here today because they were overseas last week. We all have a role to play in this regard... I think that's a really silly question... The fact that he's directly involved in this tells you the importance that our administration has given to this topic. I think it's a very positive thing that he's involved."

Here's that video:

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio RIPS the fake news for claiming JD Vance is overshadowing him in the Iran talks



Q: YOU are the top diplomat, don't you want more of a role in these talks?



RUBIO: "That's just a SILLY analysis...I'm HERE, I've been here for 3 days!"



"The vice… pic.twitter.com/fyCl1YO6Im — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2026

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Imagine that. While the media is running around trying to create drama because they hate Trump, the actual grown-ups in the room are, well, working together to try to get things done. Agree with what they're doing or not, at least they're not creating fake rivalries that, quite frankly, undermine our country's national security. I mean, how do you think it looks to China, Iran, or Russia when the headlines claim the team executing our America First foreign policy is too busy infighting to actually accomplish anything?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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