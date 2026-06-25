Outgoing UK PM Keir Starmer to Free Up to 6,000 Prisoners, Including Killers and Rapists, Early

The UK's unpopular and outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leaving a parting gift for the British people by releasing thousands of violent convicts, including foreign-born criminals who are unlikely to be deported.

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Labour’s prison reform plan has triggered a political storm after the government introduced changes that could send thousands of offenders back into communities earlier than expected. Justice Secretary David Lammy will implement legal changes that will see criminals convicted of murder and sex crimes released later this year.

The reforms will allow eligible prisoners to leave custody sooner under revised release rules as part of the Labour government's efforts to reduce prison overcrowding. Reports indicate that between 5,000 and 7,000 prisoners could benefit from the changes, with the first releases expected to begin in September, as reported by The Telegraph.

The policy will affect prisoners convicted of serious crimes, including some offenders jailed for rape, manslaughter, serious assault, and sexual offenses. Officials say prisoners must meet behavioral requirements and avoid serious disciplinary breaches before authorities release them.

According to the new changes, convicts jailed for a total of 15 years for manslaughter or rape may be freed after seven and a half years in prison rather than ten.

Critics have attacked the plan, warning that it could put public safety at risk and force victims to face the sudden return of offenders they expected to remain behind bars for years.

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Opposition politicians accuse Labour of prioritizing early release over expanding prison capacity. They argue that the government is allowing dangerous criminals back onto the streets because it failed to address overcrowding in Britain’s prisons.

The controversy comes as Starmer prepares to leave office, with critics describing the reforms as a damaging final decision of his government. Andy Burnham is widely expected to take over Labour leadership as prime minister and inherit responsibility for handling the political fallout.

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Reform UK's Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick condemned the policy, accusing Starmer of giving criminals a major advantage.

Jenrick called the move a “gift to hardened criminals” and argued that the government should instead address prison pressures through tougher measures, including deportation of foreign offenders.

"Offenders will be able to terrorize communities with impunity," Jenrick told GB News, adding that "the only people benefiting from this Labour Government are criminals and illegal migrants."

"Instead of offering huge sentence discounts to killers and rapists, Starmer should free up space in our prisons by deporting the 10,800 foreign offenders clogging up our jails. But he won’t, as he’s wedded to broken human rights laws and previously campaigned to keep foreign criminals in the UK.”

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood defended the reforms, telling Parliament that she understood the proposals “will not be welcomed by all,” but argued that action was necessary to prevent the prison system from reaching a crisis point.

Victims’ groups and senior police figures have also raised concerns about the changes.

A spokesperson for the Justice for Victims campaign said, “There isn't any excuse for letting the worst offenders get out of prison even earlier.” The group urged lawmakers to prevent any reforms that weaken punishment for the most serious offenders.

The dispute has intensified a wider battle over Britain’s justice system, with ministers arguing they must fix prison overcrowding while critics warn that the reforms could leave communities facing greater risks.

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