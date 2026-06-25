Pandemic Warrior Janice Dean Says ‘Goodbye’ to Fox News Viewers as MS Condition Worsens

You read the headline, so you know what’s happening, but what you may not fully appreciate—or may have forgotten—is what a warrior Janice Dean is.

She’s best known as a meteorologist at Fox News, where she’s worked for 22-plus years. If you watch Fox & Friends, you may often get your morning weather forecast from Dean. You may also be aware that over the past two decades she herself has openly battled multiple sclerosis (MS), a degenerative neurological disease for which there is no cure.

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Thursday morning, June 25, Dean announced to her loyal fan base and the Fox & Friends viewing audience that it’s now time for her to say goodbye. This is due to the worsening of her MS condition and doctors’ concerns about the effect her demanding career is having on her health.

"For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis….For those living with MS, the war is inside of us," Dean said on video from what appeared to be her home, though she looked as vibrant and professional as ever.

In her farewell message, Dean reminded the audience that she’s been able to effectively manage her MS symptoms through a variety of therapies, and thanks to the fact that her doctors caught the disease early. She mentioned that her condition has progressed, and her symptoms can be triggered by a “lack of sleep and stress,” both factors that she cannot change if she decides to continue working in cable news.

"I was increasingly feeling the effects of my limitations," she added.

I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me.



Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…



Love,



JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

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Now, at this point, I can see a few of you getting ready to go to the "comments" section and tell me to spend more time on the events of the day. Rush Limbaugh called you the “stick to the issues crowd,” and every now and then that’s exactly what you tell me. To be honest, that’s a pretty good crowd if you value brutal honesty, which I do.

Still, need I mention what a warrior Dean was during the COVID-19 pandemic? Hers was one of the strongest, most passionate, unflinching voices on the right during the pandemic. She was courageous and tenacious, with good reason.

Dean became a reluctant fighter against the leftist establishment after she lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19, following then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to intentionally flood nursing homes with COVID-19-infected patients.

“Never in my life did I ever predict that I would find myself in the middle of a raging storm involving one of the most powerful leaders in America. But after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo effectively issued a death warrant that helped kill thousands of elderly, including my husband's parents, I felt it was important to use my voice to speak out for those that no longer had one,” Dean wrote in Newsweek one year into the pandemic in 2021.

I wrote this as a tribute to my husband’s parents.They are not just statistics on a “curve.” I believe ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s policies of forcing Covid recovering patients into nursing/assisted living homes played a role in their deaths.We deserve answers. https://t.co/f9UjVeKGPN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 23, 2020

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Dean stepped up and became the face and the powerful voice of millions as she took on callous and cynical policymakers and public health experts, though all the while, she kept her focus on the people and issues that directly impacted her family. She never strayed.

Fox News meteorologist whose in-laws died from COVID-19 blasts Cuomo | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/reu4DhZIbM — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

She posted on social media, gave interviews, delivered speeches, attended rallies, and the more the left tried to drive its propaganda down our collective throats, Dean only gained energy and vigor. She took it to Cuomo so relentlessly that it’s perfectly reasonable to trace the roots of his political decline to the moments when Dean’s in-laws died. The indiscriminate fallout of Cuomo’s COVID-19 decision-making ended up bringing Dean into the fray, and it put her on a mission to make Cuomo pay for it. Politically speaking, he did.

A letter to my in-laws. We can never forget. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FlPevp73Sv — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 24, 2025

Most of us are still waiting to see the likes of him and so many others in handcuffs. But still, it took fearless people like Dean to take the lead in order to inspire so many others to do the same and push back. There’s no telling how many people were positively impacted by Dean and her example.

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Someday years from now, history may look at this time period and try to identify a handful of issues that defined this era. No doubt the COVID-19 fiasco will be one of them. That’s a big issue, and one where the good guys had a reliable ally in Janice Dean.

Godspeed, Janice. And thank you for being the warrior that you are.

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