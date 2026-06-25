Gutfeld Had the Sharpest Take on the NYC Primaries

Matt Margolis | 9:37 PM on June 25, 2026
Screenshot via Fox News

New York City Democrats just ousted three sitting incumbent Democrats in Congress this week, replacing them with socialist candidates who want to do things like abolish ICE, abolish prisons, and erase the southern border. All three winners were, of course, backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and tied to the Democratic Socialists of America.

Advertisement

There has been a lot of commentary on the implications of what happened in these elections. Greg Gutfeld broke this down on The Five Thursday night, and it was one of the sharpest takes on the whole mess I've seen anywhere.

He started by pointing out what should have been the headline of every network's coverage. "The saddest reaction is that in that montage we heard Democrats more worried about the politics than the reality," Gutfeld said. "You know, they're worried, what will Republicans do with this? Instead of what could happen to America if this spreads? That's the thing you should be thinking about since you let it happen."

That is the whole rot in one sentence. Democrats aren't asking whether socialism is dangerous. They're asking whether it polls badly.

Gutfeld then laid out a theory of how this keeps happening, generation after generation. "We normies are burdened with this radical phenomenon like every 10, 15 years," he said. "Usually we have to wait it out until some of the younger people grow out of it when they see that their beliefs are tethered to failure, that there's no measure of achievement or improvement associated with socialism. But as one socialist grows out of it immediately, another one grows into it, straight from the campus to Congress."

Advertisement

He then blamed the institutions that manufacture this stuff on a loop. "The left owns the soft power, which is the media, the schools, and the arts," Gutfeld said. "So it's like Doritos. You know, we crush them, they make more of them, and it's because they just romance radicalism.”

ICYMI: Even Jessica Tarlov Can't Deny How Bad the NYC Primaries Went for the Dems

"It is really chilling how emboldened they are," Gutfeld continued. "They're not hiding this behind helping the poor. They're just saying, we want power. These are wolves in wolves clothing."

He pointed out the fatal miscalculation establishment Democrats keep making with their own radical flank. "The Dems saw them as just other Democrats," Gutfeld said. "They thought it was nonsense and it wouldn't get anywhere. They'll fall into line just like Bernie did, but they're not."

His closing point was maybe the most important of all. People keep treating this like a foreign concept that needs translating for the uninitiated. It doesn't. "It's not third world, it's white elite intelligentsia, the 7%, who, as history has shown, they will call you fascist, but then when they get into power, oh, man, are they bloodthirsty," Gutfeld said. "Because the whole point of this, it's not to get power to help the country. They say they hate the country. It's power to overturn the country and punish the people they hate."

Advertisement

Three far-left House Democrats just lost their primaries to that exact crowd. Make no mistake about it, this isn't a fluke confined to one city — it's a preview of where the Democrat Party is headed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GREG GUTFELD NEW YORK SOCIALISM

Recommended

The Reflecting Pool Vandalism Trump Wasn’t Supposed to Be Right About David Manney
Marco's Mic Drop Moment: 'We Have No Drama, We Have No Games' Sarah Anderson
Things in Venezuela Are Grim, but Shield of the Americas Leaders Aren't Looking Away Sarah Anderson
Caitlin Clark Is Carrying the WNBA, and the League Keeps Letting Her Get Hit David Manney
Pandemic Warrior Janice Dean Says ‘Goodbye’ to Fox News Viewers as MS Condition Worsens Tim O'Brien
The Supreme Court Says Mexico Still Isn’t America, and Alito Made It Plain David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: The Burning Questions Europeans Will Bring Home With Their Ranch Dressing
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 35: Praying for the Greatest Nation on Earth With Ashley McCully
Predator Watch: How to Survive a Wild Animal Attack
Advertisement