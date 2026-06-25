Gutfeld Had the Sharpest Take on the NYC Primaries

New York City Democrats just ousted three sitting incumbent Democrats in Congress this week, replacing them with socialist candidates who want to do things like abolish ICE, abolish prisons, and erase the southern border. All three winners were, of course, backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and tied to the Democratic Socialists of America.

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There has been a lot of commentary on the implications of what happened in these elections. Greg Gutfeld broke this down on The Five Thursday night, and it was one of the sharpest takes on the whole mess I've seen anywhere.

He started by pointing out what should have been the headline of every network's coverage. "The saddest reaction is that in that montage we heard Democrats more worried about the politics than the reality," Gutfeld said. "You know, they're worried, what will Republicans do with this? Instead of what could happen to America if this spreads? That's the thing you should be thinking about since you let it happen."

That is the whole rot in one sentence. Democrats aren't asking whether socialism is dangerous. They're asking whether it polls badly.

Gutfeld then laid out a theory of how this keeps happening, generation after generation. "We normies are burdened with this radical phenomenon like every 10, 15 years," he said. "Usually we have to wait it out until some of the younger people grow out of it when they see that their beliefs are tethered to failure, that there's no measure of achievement or improvement associated with socialism. But as one socialist grows out of it immediately, another one grows into it, straight from the campus to Congress."

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He then blamed the institutions that manufacture this stuff on a loop. "The left owns the soft power, which is the media, the schools, and the arts," Gutfeld said. "So it's like Doritos. You know, we crush them, they make more of them, and it's because they just romance radicalism.”

ICYMI: Even Jessica Tarlov Can't Deny How Bad the NYC Primaries Went for the Dems

"It is really chilling how emboldened they are," Gutfeld continued. "They're not hiding this behind helping the poor. They're just saying, we want power. These are wolves in wolves clothing."

He pointed out the fatal miscalculation establishment Democrats keep making with their own radical flank. "The Dems saw them as just other Democrats," Gutfeld said. "They thought it was nonsense and it wouldn't get anywhere. They'll fall into line just like Bernie did, but they're not."

His closing point was maybe the most important of all. People keep treating this like a foreign concept that needs translating for the uninitiated. It doesn't. "It's not third world, it's white elite intelligentsia, the 7%, who, as history has shown, they will call you fascist, but then when they get into power, oh, man, are they bloodthirsty," Gutfeld said. "Because the whole point of this, it's not to get power to help the country. They say they hate the country. It's power to overturn the country and punish the people they hate."

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"As one socialist grows out of it, another one IMMEDIATELY grows into it."@GregGutfeld GOES OFF on the recent socialist wins in NYC. pic.twitter.com/AgUqi6LonL — The Five (@TheFive) June 25, 2026

Three far-left House Democrats just lost their primaries to that exact crowd. Make no mistake about it, this isn't a fluke confined to one city — it's a preview of where the Democrat Party is headed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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