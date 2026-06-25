FBI Announces 7,200 Kids Rescued, Thousands of Predators Locked Up

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a retro crime film-style video celebrating milestones in fighting child exploitation and predation.

A narrator who sounds like Philip Marlowe or Sam Spade described almost a 50% increase in rescued child victims over the previous administration’s and more than a 100% increase in arrests of child predators and traffickers. "With the FBI leading the charge, the hunters are now the hunted, and our families are finally protected," the video narrator declared.

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7,200 children rescued. A 42% increase from the previous administration.



3,500 predators/traffickers locked up. A 102% increase from the previous administration.



If you mean to bring harm to the most precious and innocent among us (our children) WE WILL FIND YOU!



-DKP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NxyT6ASyxC — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 25, 2026

Don't forget that under the Biden administration, the federal government lost track of over 400,000 children — mostly on purpose, as the Democrats were deliberately placing children with traffickers or potential predators in an effort to speed up the illegal alien child pipeline in the USA as much as possible (read more here). On top of that, Democrats habitually enforce soft-on-crime policies against domestic predators and sex criminals. The new administration is having to clean up after years of federal abuses.

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I would also like to take a moment to note that the FBI could not achieve such numbers without the work of many local and even international partners. The FBI relies on local partners to help it conduct investigations and execute arrest warrants.

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The new video's narrator proudly affirmed, "The FBI is leading the charge. The monsters preying on our kids have become the prey. By launching massive task forces across federal and local lines, they're kicking down doors and shattering trafficking networks from the inside out. Thanks to that relentless pressure, they've successfully located and rescued over 7,200 child victims. That's right, 7,200 innocent young lives saved. That's an absolutely staggering 49% increase."

Such rescues, the narrator went on, mean "fewer broken families and a real wall of protection built around our homes. And they didn't stop at the rescues. They tracked down and locked up over 3,500 child predators and human traffickers. That's a 108% spike in arrests on our watch. It means you can sleep soundly at night, knowing the absolute worst of society are off our streets and behind bars."

The work is ongoing, but there is measurable progress. We hope to see the numbers of arrests and rescued children increase yet more in the coming years.

The video's narrator added, "They're even hunting the worst of the worst, apprehending eight of the Bureau's ten most wanted fugitives in a 17-month blitz. That's twice as many as the previous administration. There's nowhere left for these predators to hide. People can argue all they want, but the numbers don't lie."

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Child abusers must know that there are strict consequences for their horrible crimes.

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