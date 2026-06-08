The Morning Briefing: Scott Pelley's Podcast Tears Made My Schadenfreude Cup Runneth Over

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking the day off to finally decide which Darrin he preferred on Bewitched.

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When I wrote about Scott Pelley being fired from CBS last week, I said that I don't usually like to celebrate when people lose their jobs, "but when those jobs involve carrying water for people who are actively trying to destroy the United States of America, the circumstances are duly mitigated."

So, I wasn't feeling that bad for him. He's a serial liar who has been pollluting American political dialog via faux journalism for almost four decades. Pelley is now redefining "insufferable" while making the interview rounds to whine about the firing he most definitely deserved.

This was to be expected, of course. Lefties never pass up a chance to let one of their own overplay the vicim card. They are also terrified of the fading relevance of their propagandists in the mainstream media, so it is imperative that extended martyrdom be a big part of whatever kind of professional next chapter (MS NOW, anyone?) he may find.

Given what I just wrote about the MSM's fading relevance, imagine my surprise when I saw that it was a podcast host for The New York Times who made Pelley look more foolish than usual. Her name is Lulu Garcia-Navarro, and here's what my HotAir colleague David Strom had to say about her:

I haven't really paid much attention to Garcia-Navarro, but this is the second interview in which she managed to help expose her guest's hypocrisy, and I have to say I appreciate her talent for it. For all I know, she is a raging leftist who would drive me crazy, but I humbly admit that I am quite impressed by the few clips I have seen of her. She absolutely eviscerated Tucker Carlson, not by doing the typical "journalist" thing of arguing with her guest; she let Tucker speak, and he used the rope she gave him to hang himself. She did the same with Pelley. It was a masterclass. Seriously, I am impressed. I wish I had that skill.

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It was fun to watch. Here's someone actually doing some journalism:

Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “But, Scott, in a meeting, you accused Bari Weiss, the head of the network of wanting to murder the show, of coming into 60 Minutes with the agenda to dismantle the institution. And you did not think that that was going to have repercussions that could lead to your firing?” Pelley: “We used to be able to have conversations like that at CBS News. The difference today is that the people running CBS News will not be questioned.”

Weird, in Pelley's 37 years with CBS News, there were never any stories about him being openly hostile to his superiors. It's highly unlikely that he ever spoke to any of them like that. And he wasn't having a "conversation" when he went on the "murder" rant about Bari Weiss. He was throwing a grandstanding tantrum that he knew would thrill all of the other vestigial MSM lowlifes who know that their way is dying.

Pelley is such an arrogant piece of garbage that he probably thought that he was untouchable and wouldn't be fired. He must have had amnesia regarding Dan Rather. He also must not have appreciated the resolve that the new sheriff in town at CBS News has.

Related: Bari Weiss Came to Chew Gum and Shake Up CBS News and She Is SO Out of Gum

When he's not lying, Pelley is an embarrassing drama queen. He turned on the waterworks for Garcia-Navarro, likening his efforts as a prevaricating propagandist to military service. No really, he's that guy. He's also not the first from the tedious "journalist" class to go that route.

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My Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered the sob-fest and shared this:

Scott Pelley sobs when he argues he’s just like U.S. troops because both go to war to serve the country and might even be more important because “there is no democracy without journalism”…



“Don’t care about the country? [CRYING] I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’ve been in… pic.twitter.com/omB9uteXFq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley will no doubt end up someplace where he can carry on with his brave journalist delusion. He'll be preaching to the choir but deep down he'll know that he's a sham. As I've written before, the MSM dinosaur is definitely dying, but it may be a slower death than most of us would like. Bari Weiss and the new people she is surrounding herself with are in a position to hasten the demise of an institution that has been an enemy of the American people and true freedom of speech for a very long time.

I bet the staff meetings at CBS News have been exceedingly polite since last week.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/08/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2026 TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

10:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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11:00 AM THE FIRST LADY participates in the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge National Champion Awards Ceremony

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2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

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