The Citizenship Free Ride May Be Ending; DOJ Warning Should Reach Ilhan Omar

The Department of Justice has filed denaturalization actions against 17 naturalized citizens accused of hiding serious crimes or fraud during the path to U.S. citizenship.

Advertisement

The list includes sex offenders, fraudsters, drug dealers, and defendants accused of concealing conduct that should've blocked naturalization in the first place. From Fox News:

The individuals, from 13 different countries, are accused of serious criminal conduct, including child sexual abuse, narcotics trafficking and large-scale financial fraud. Nearly all of the individuals reportedly lied during the naturalization process, claiming that they did not commit any crimes the authorities were unaware of, claims that were later found to be untrue or misleading. By making false statements, officials argue that they failed to meet the statutory "good moral character" requirement for U.S. citizenship under federal law. "Gaining U.S. citizenship is a privilege and under the steadfast leadership of President Trump, this Department of Justice maintains a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of this process," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. Nine were from the Caribbean and North America, including Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico. Two were from Colombia in South America. One was from former Yugoslavia in Europe. Three were from Asia, including India, China and the Philippines, and two were from Africa, including Somalia and the Congo.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche framed citizenship as a privilege tied to honesty. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, head of the Civil Division, said the department will pursue those who secured citizenship by lying.

The government's point is simple enough for even the denizens of Washington to understand, which means somebody there will probably work hard to misunderstand it.

Advertisement

Naturalization isn't a participation trophy; applicants swear to tell the truth, answering questions about crimes, names, past conduct, and immigration history. When those answers are false, the citizenship built on them rests on sand. The DOJ's new cases say the old wink-and-nod era is getting less comfortable.

Federal law already allows denaturalization when citizenship was illegally procured or obtained by concealment of a material fact or willful representation. The process still runs through federal court, which means defendants get their chance to fight the government's claims. The DOJ also made clear the 17 complaints contain allegations, not final findings.

Good, that's how it should be; let the courts sort each case.

But we can't let fraud become permanent just because enough years passed.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has also pushed a sharper enforcement posture, including a return to longer ICE training standards after problems left behind by former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

President Donald Trump's team is trying to restore a basic rule: the United States gets to decide who enters, who stays, and who keeps citizenship after lying to obtain it. The usual fainting couch crowd will call this extreme.

Most Americans will call it paperwork, finally meeting consequences.

The same principle should make Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) nervous, or at least curious about the weather near the bow. Vice President JD Vance said in May that the Justice Department is looking into whether Omar committed immigration fraud tied to long-running allegations about her marriage history. From Fox News:

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Vance was asked about the administration's anti-fraud task force — established by President Donald Trump to combat fraud, waste, and abuse across federal benefit programs — and whether it would focus on Omar, a frequent Trump critic. "You read the things about Ilhan Omar… who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person," Vance said. "It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody's entitled to equal justice under the law." The comments follow a podcast interview in March, during which Vance told conservative commentator Benny Johnson that he had spoken with White House immigration advisor Stephen Miller about potential legal action against the congresswoman. "We think Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America," Vance said at the time.

Omar has denied wrongdoing, crying racism and bigotry each step of the way, and the claim hasn't been proven.

😳 Rep. Ilhan Omar rips the DOJ investigation for alleged immigration fraud.



The Congresswoman tells @jacob_wass that she's being targeted because they're "racists" and "bigoted." pic.twitter.com/2cMhCevp7S — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2026

But the question refuses to die because the documents, timelines, and explanations have never satisfied critics who believe a full federal review is long overdue.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) moved in January to subpoena Omar's immigration records and those of Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on fraud and misuse of federal funds in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Mace said the allegations, if true, could raise questions involving marriage fraud, immigration fraud, and other violations. The motion ran into opposition, which tells voters plenty about Washington's appetite for transparency when the target has the right friends in politics.

The Omar question and the 17 DOJ cases aren't identical. One involves filed denaturalized complaints, while the other involves public allegations, political pressure, and statements from the vice president that DOJ is looking at the issue.

Still, both point toward the same civic test; citizenship must mean more than a document the government is too embarrassed to revisit. If lies opened the door, the law has every right to walk back through it.

Any country that refuses to police naturalization fraud teaches future applicants the wrong lesson: Tell the truth and wait your turn, or lie and hope bureaucracy gets bored.

The Trump administration appears ready to choose the first lesson. Citizenship carries honor, duty, and legal weight. Those who earned it honestly deserve protection from those who treated it like a loophole with a flag pin.

Want more columns that say plainly what Washington works overtime to bury? Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription.