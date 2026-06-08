House GOP Report Shows How Walz, Ellison Fueled Minnesota Fraud

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has released a report with evidence implicating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and his Attorney General Keith Ellison in fueling fraud.

Advertisement

The question is whether we will see any arrests or whether they will escape consequences because of their political titles.

The committee released “The Cost of Doing Nothing: How Tim Walz and Keith Ellison Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Explosion” and key takeaways on June 8. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said, “Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are responsible for one of the most stunning oversight failures this Committee has ever examined.”

He added, “Today’s report is the culmination of months of investigative work and reveals hard evidence showing how the Walz Administration failed to stop widespread fraud, allowing criminals to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers. Billions of dollars were stolen because Minnesota state leaders turned a blind eye to rampant fraud and retaliated against state employees who dared to raise concerns.”

Both Walz and Ellison were aware of credible reports regarding systemic fraud in Minnesota's social services programs reaching back as far as 2019, seven years ago, per the committee. They did not take action to address the allegations. Minnesota state agencies, of course, had the authority either to suspend or stop payments to providers under suspicion of committing fraud without receiving any court orders or assistance from law enforcement agencies, but Walz's administration did not take those actions.

Advertisement

One of the fraudster organizations that has been a particular focus of scrutiny is "Feeding Our Future." Its mastermind, Aimee Bock, received a sentence in May of nearly 42 years in prison for orchestrating $250 million in theft of taxpayer funds. "Feeding Our Future" was supposedly providing millions of meals to needy kids during COVID-19 lockdowns, but it was a scam operation. Bock previously implicated Walz, Ellison, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in fraud, and the Oversight Committee agrees.

Read Also: Texas Mayoral Candidate Has 100+ Felony Election Fraud Convictions

Indeed, Minnesota officials directed millions of taxpayer dollars to "Feeding Our Future" and similarly sketchy operations even after they identified dangerous program deficiencies, the Oversight Committee accused.

Other main takeaways are:

• Testimony and documents show that concerns about litigation and accusations of discrimination—not legal barriers or directives from law enforcement—were cited as reasons for continuing payments to suspected fraudsters. • The Walz Administration retaliated against state employees who raised concerns about fraud, while senior state officials prioritized managing political and media fallout over addressing known fraud vulnerabilities. • Failures to prevent fraud resulted in an estimated $300 million in federal child nutrition funds being lost and potentially $9 billion in Medicaid-related funds to be lost or placed at serious risk.

Advertisement

Chairman James Comer sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance requesting action from the White House task force on fraud. Walz and Ellison need to face accountability, as do all those under their direction who covered up for and facilitated fraud.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and during a midterm election year, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.