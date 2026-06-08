Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for June 6-7

Shavuah tov, may this new week bring real peace to all of us, America, Israel, and the world.

There is a new propaganda campaign being launched by much of the media. NBC is reporting that anonymous officials within the Pentagon are accusing Israel of spying on U.S. officials. Both the U.S. and Israel have formally denied this accusation, but this propaganda is sweeping social media and increasing the anti-Israel rhetoric. The New York Times has published all of these accusations as fact, based on "anonymous American sources.”

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Within only a few hours, any sort of ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has been shown to be a farce due to the actions of Hezbollah, which launched rockets, drones, and missiles at Israel. Israel has responded by striking over 150 targets over Shabbat.

Similarly, the "ceasefire" between Iran and the U.S. is fallacious rhetoric used in the media while Iran re-arms. CNN reported that Iran launched "a large number of drones" toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, and both Bahrain and Kuwait were attacked by Iran throughout Friday and Saturday. In response, CENTCOM announced that the U.S. military struck coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island in southern Iran late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Iran's Foreign Ministry issued an official statement condemning the U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island and Sirik, stating they constitute a "violation of the ceasefire" and do not adhere to "the fundamental principle of international law.” These statements were made without any sense of irony, considering that Iran violates international law on a daily basis with its own citizens, as well as its terror attacks and development of nuclear weapons.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the U.S. is expected to allow its Gulf allies to use Iranian assets for rehabilitation and repairing damage that may be caused in the future as a result of Iranian actions. This was stated by a source involved in the details. He added that Washington will consider using those same assets to repair damage caused in the past, and that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has instructed a team on his behalf to examine the costs of damage already caused by Iran to Gulf states.

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If Reuters is accurate, this is potentially positive news as it could increase American alliances with some of the Gulf nations, while further isolating Iran. The action of doing this may also precipitate a deal with Iran either happening or military action happening. One of Iran's "demands" on the U.S. is that all Iranian assets be released, as well as that additional American funds be used to rehabilitate Iran. If frozen assets are instead used to rehabilitate other Gulf nations, this puts Iran in a much weaker position on these demands.

Gen. John Pershing once said, "Infantry wins battles. Logistics wins wars." Let us all hope that the many battles that have been won lead to a real peace and safety for Israel and the United States in these challenging times.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 6, 2026

23rd of Sivan, 5786

It has been a roller coaster ride all day as Iran launched attacks on Israel, and just as Israel was preparing to respond, Donald Trump repeatedly said that he wanted Israel to step down and not respond. He didn't just say it; he publicly demanded it of Israel. The president told the Financial Times that "Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept a deal with Iran. He doesn't decide, I decide." According to him, "the (Iranian) attack did not change my desire to complete the negotiations with Iran."

It still is not clear if Trump's comments were fully transparent and honest, or if it was a distraction to allow Israel to attack Iran without America being blamed in any way.

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But at around 6:30 p.m. PST, Israeli jets struck 15 military targets of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran. Explosions have been heard in Tehran, and the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation reported explosions in Tabriz and Isfahan. The IRGC is complaining to the world through the Iranian news agency IRNA that Israel has launched ballistic missiles at Iran. While this has not been confirmed by Israel at this time, there's a great irony to the IRGC's statement, given that Iran has fired over 650 ballistic missiles at Israel this year.

This is obviously developing moment by moment, but history shows us God's hand even in this.

Sunday night was the 23rd of Sivan, an auspicious day in the Jewish calendar commemorating a major event in the Book of Esther. It was on this day that Queen Esther and Mordechai issued a royal decree granting the Jewish people the legal right to defend themselves against Haman's genocidal plot. This was the day in ancient Shushan (currently located in southwestern Iran) when the Jews decided that they had enough persecution and attacks from Haman; and eliminated the ancient Persian attackers. In many Jewish communities, it is this day on which we read parts of the Book of Esther, as well as light candles while offering prayers of deliverance.

But this date has modern significance as well. Fifty-nine years ago, on June 7, 1967, the Israeli forces broke into the Old City of Jerusalem, took back the Temple Mount, and raised the Israeli flag high above the foundations of the Holy Temple. Israel also launched an air and naval campaign against Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula in what was to become known as the Six-Day War. They were so successful that by June 8, Egypt's forces had retreated and Nasser surrendered to Israel (although it would be another two days, until June 10, when all of the Arab forces had surrendered and a ceasefire was signed).

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May Israel be strengthened as she defends all of the West against an Iranian regime that would destroy the world if it could; and may the state of Israel, the land of Israel, and the people of Israel be safe and sheltered under the protection of God's wings of peace

Chazak u'Baruch and Am Yisrael Chai,

Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 7, 2026

23rd of Sivan, 5786

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