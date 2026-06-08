Are the Vances Adding More Than Just a New Baby to Their Family?

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are adding a new baby boy to their family this summer, but it sounds like they're also adding some other new family members, only these will have feathers.

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According to the Daily Wire, the Vance family is joining millions of people across the United States who are raising their own backyard flocks of chickens. More specifically, as of 2025, 11 million households in the US have their own chickens, and now, it sounds like we can add the VP's residence at the Naval Observatory to the list.

The coop, which is stunning, was built by North Carolina-based, family-owned Carolina Coops, and it was "designed to match the architectural themes of the historic vice presidential residence." It's also worth noting that this was not paid for with your tax dollars, according to the Daily Wire.

Here's more about Carolina Coops:

Matt and Gnon DuBoise founded Carolina Coops in 2008, with the goal of building 'coops that are as functional as they are beautiful.' The company and its founders have become minor social media sensations, particularly on YouTube, where Matt shares parenting advice, coop design insights, and expounds on the benefits of raising chickens. 'Seeing our work become part of a historic residence like the Naval Observatory is a milestone I will never forget,' DuBoise told The Daily Wire. 'As a small business owner, this is a true ‘American dream’ moment for me and my family.' 'I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and excited to continue sharing the benefits and joy of raising chickens with people around the country, as well as how having a chicken coop can benefit families and teach kids valuable life lessons,' DuBoise added. 'This project is more than just a chicken coop—it reflects the dedication of our entire team and the values that have guided us from the beginning.'

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It's not clear how involved the Vance family will be in raising the chickens and gathering eggs. Given how hands-on they are in general, I can imagine they might see it as an excellent learning experience for their three oldest children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who are nine, six, and four years old, respectively. As someone who has raised a couple of small flocks myself (I currently have eight), I can tell you that you learn a lot about life, death, nature, and nutrition. You also learn the value of hard work because someone's gotta take care of those birds. Not to mention how entertaining it can be — give me a stress-free evening sitting outside watching my chickens (and ducks) over any TV show most days.

Raising your own chickens is also something promoted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement. It allows you to replace processed junk in your diet with nutrient-rich foods, it promotes self-reliance over Big Agriculture and industrial farming, and it gets kids outside doing something besides looking at screens all day.

As a matter of fact, the Vances also hosted Camp VPR over the weekend at their residence. According to the Daily Wire, it is "an event that brings children and families to the Naval Observatory for games, crafts, and more. This year, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, local 4-H students were on hand to teach attendees about the newly installed coop."

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Here are some images from that event and what is said to be the new coop.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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