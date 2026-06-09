Trump Makes History at the NBA Finals

Donald Trump just became the first president in United States history — or should I say NBA history? — to attend an NBA Final game. Monday's night match-up was between the San Antonio Spurs and Trump's beloved New York Knicks, and it took place at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs led the game early on, and the Knicks bounced back for a while, but the Spurs eventually pulled off the win, 115-111. It was Game 3 of the series — the Knicks won the first two games.

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Trump sat with his granddaughter, Kai, along with Knicks owner James Dolan and several members of the Trump administration, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Environmental Protection Administrator Lee Zeldin. I also noted that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was there, but he had floor seats and was not with the president. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was reportedly in attendance, but he did not sit with the president either. Shocking, I know.

President Trump was spotted chatting with New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan in his suite during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.



Trump, who became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, is taking in the action alongside family members… pic.twitter.com/fHcJZzcT5I — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

Anyway, I'm already seeing MSM headlines about how the crowd erupted into boos when they showed the president just before the national anthem, but that's only half of the truth. Some of the crowd booed, some cheered, and some erupted into chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

"USA! USA! USA!"



Chants erupted throughout Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals with President Trump in attendance. pic.twitter.com/F612ZB3rYK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

It's the same thing as when Trump has attended numerous other big sporting events over the last year and a half or so, like Super Bowl LIX, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the September 11 New York Yankees game, etc. — the crowd's response is about as split as our country is, so don't buy into any of those "everyone booed" headlines. Even in New York City.

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(Also, mark my words, Tuesday's headlines will be that Trump jinxed the Knicks.)

Now, outside was a different story. The were a handful of protesters with signs and chants like "F*** Trump." Super clever, right? As usual, it was largely lefty white women with professional-looking signs who probably wouldn't know what a basketball game was if Jalen Brunson and Wemby came out and played a little one-on-one right in front of their sad little protest.

WATCH | Protesters outside Madison Square Garden chant "Go Knicks! Fuck Trump" as Trump and other major leaders attend Knicks NBA playoffs game 3 pic.twitter.com/m6aQrezRpa — VOZ (@Voz_US) June 9, 2026

There were also some people in Congress who were upset that Trump would be in attendance, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.), aka Temu Obama, who has spent the last couple of days going on TV and telling Trump not to come and politicize the game.

"It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan. I mean, does this guy even know the difference between Karl Rove and Karl-Anthony Towns? I don't think so," Jefferies said earlier. "He's just injecting himself into the NBA Finals because he always has to bring the MAGA circus into town."

Well, the president is actually a big Knicks fan. And we have proof, so now it can be clear to you, sir.

POTUS is a certified ball-knower



Sombrero Man ain’t it pic.twitter.com/c8OOxmoBn3 — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) June 8, 2026

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Here’s Donald Trump at the 1994 NBA Finals when the New York Knicks faced the Houston Rockets at MSG.



Yet today Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) questioned whether Trump is even a Knicks fan.



Hakeem is such a low-IQ individual. https://t.co/scoWBhG4pk pic.twitter.com/8JiCxr11MT — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 8, 2026

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver knows it:

.@NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: President Trump was a fixture at Madison Square Garden. He had courtside seats. He was here all the time, he was at Drafts — so he's a genuine @nyknicks fan. pic.twitter.com/Cxb1fU8cfM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2026

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