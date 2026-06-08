Biblical Advice for President Trump

After a night of Iran launching ballistic missiles at Israel, and the Israeli Air Force responding with a targeted bombing of Iranian air defense systems, President Donald Trump again demanded that both sides desist. At 8:15 a.m. PST this morning, Netanyahu gave a speech in which he said that, "Iran and Hezbollah tried to impose a new equation on us, and it is intolerable and unacceptable to me. They thought they would fire from Lebanese territory and Iran at Israel, and that we would not act. That did not happen and will not happen, not on my watch." According to him, "Right now this front is contained. If the terror regime makes a mistake and attacks us again, we will respond forcefully." This includes both Iran and its proxies of Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, for all are different manifestations of the same evil of the Iranian regime.

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For 47 years, the Iranian regime has explicitly committed itself to the destruction of Western civilization, starting with Israel and ending with the United States. It has never been about a Palestinian state, land, oil, money, or any of the typical causes of war in Western civilization. They have always been, and continue to be committed to their theology, and this is the piece that Trump and/or his advisors don't seem to fully understand or appreciate: for the Iranians, this is a war about God and theology... and their Islamic theology demands that they convert, enslave, or kill the infidel; and that they get bonus points if they die in that quest.

Westerners believe that everyone wants peace and prosperity, and so believe that a war can be ended if those two qualities can be brought to the table. Islamic theology demands the exact opposite. Additionally, the concept of mutually assured destruction has always been a deterrent to war in Western cultures. Mutually assured destruction has no meaning to Iran and Islam, and it is even considered a blessing in Islam if it leads to the ultimate goal of a worldwide caliphate.

Americans are part of a very, very young culture, and consider a 250-year anniversary to be long-term. And the MTV and then social media generation are used to thinking that everything must happen very quickly. The Arab and Persian cultures are thousands of years old, and view things from a much longer time perspective. Islam itself views all of what has been going on since October 7th as a small battle that is part of a 1,400-year war that they have been waging to conquer the world.

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They are using every technique that they can to win this war by any means possible, including that, since they view this as a long-term war, whenever they can stall things out so that they can re-arm, it is part of their conscious plan to achieve their goal of a worldwide caliphate. Their warfare techniques not only include attacking Israel and acts of terror throughout the world, but a coordinated approach to conquering Western countries from within... which is what we are seeing with the expansion and proliferation of Jihadi communities of sharia law throughout Europe, and now here in the United States. Zohran Mamdani in New York and AB2017 in California are examples of this type of warfare that is being used successfully.

We must always keep in mind what the goal of the Iranian regime, and all of traditional Islam, really is. Israel is the first line of defense, and the United States is the last line of defense.

The bad news: President Trump and/or his advisors do not seem to understand or acknowledge the truths about Iran and Islam and their goals. The really, really good news: God has and always will keep His Covenant, and Israel and the Jewish people will always survive. Our defense is manifest in the Iron Dome, but it is due to God's protection.

This is not a statement of blind faith, but rather of looking at a consistent history of over 3,000 years. And June 8 (the 23rd of Sivan) is further proof of this everlasting truth. On this day in 1967, during the Six-Day War, Egypt surrendered, and the IDF reunified the nation by gaining control of Hebron and Judea/Samaria. And on this day in 356 B.C., according to the Book of Esther, the Jews under the leadership of Mordecai and Esther began what would be the defeat of the ancient Persian oppressors.

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Faith is based on what is "unseen.” Our triumph over the evil of the Iranian regime is not based on faith, but on the consistent pattern we see in history.

Now what is needed is for the United States to be part of that eradication of evil and healing for the world by being 100% supportive of Israel, and by recognizing the evil that is confronting all of Western Civilization. May this soon come to pass, and may we all realize the importance of completing this mission.

If I were to have a conversation with President Trump right now, I would remind him of the Book of Esther and Mordecai's reaction to Esther when she is recalcitrant to take the risk of helping the ancient Jews of Shushan, who are being attacked by Haman. Mordecai points out that God will save His people with or without Esther's help. And then Mordecai says to Esther: "If you do nothing in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Jews from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis” (Esther 4:14).

Mr. President, perhaps your life has been saved through multiple assassination attempts just so that you could be in this position during this crisis with Iran in order to partner with Israel. Who knows, perhaps you have attained this position to help save Israel, the Jewish people, America, and the world.

May those words echo within Trump's ears, and may we soon see the elimination of evil and the blessings of a peace that extends from the Middle East into the entire world.