The Morning Briefing: Sign O' the Trump Times — Victoria's Secret Is Hot Again

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day distributing George Foreman grills to Guatemalan petting zoo proprietors.

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We will have a bit of a mixed bag today, but I knew that I couldn't leave a Victoria's Secret story alone.

First, there is no definitive news from the California jungle primary voting, because timely vote counting is a thing of the distant past in the Golden State. My original working headline for yesterday's MB was, "It's Primary Day in California, We Might Have Results by Christmas."

Things do look good for both Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton at the time I'm writing this, but it's far too early to get excited about anything. Here's something enjoyable from the West Coast: my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa has a fun post about some MSNOW lefty interviewing drunk Spencer Pratt supporters in Los Angeles.

In other news, Scott Pelley reached the “Find Out” portion of his journey with CBS News after his Monday rant accusing Bari Weiss of "murdering 60 Minutes. CBS fired him on Tuesday night, which I took great delight in writing about. Spoiler: I'm on team "60 Minutes deserves to die."

Now onto today's main event.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green had the feel-good story of the day, writing about the return to profitability of Victoria's Secret after taking an unfortunate walk on the plus-sized, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion side of the street.

Stephen reports that the company's sales and stock price are up, and the good fortune is "all thanks to the company getting back to what it does best." Victoria's Secret had gotten away from that during the mad corporate rush to embrace DEI.

Suddenly, there were plus-sized models in lingerie, transgender models in lingerie, and — WHADDYA KNOW — the lingerie-purchasing public lost interest in the brand that had been built upon more traditional ideas of beauty. This is from Stephen's column:

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Let me say this again: A company whose entire brand was helping make women feel attractive and good about themselves let itself get bullied into promoting diversity instead of sexy. "Rivals like American Eagle Outfitters," the New York Post reminded readers last month, "swooped in as Victoria’s Secret lost its long-dominant share of the bra and underwear market." But in the private sector, stupid either goes bankrupt or gets turned around. Enter stage right, Victoria's Secret turnaround artist, CEO Hillary Super, hired in August 2024. Super quickly launched the company's "Very Sexy" line of old-school lingerie items like garter belts, thigh-high stockings, and sheer tops.

As we saw with Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ads, the return to the featuring of pretty girls in women's apparel advertising triggers the left. So that part is fun.

I mentioned president Trump in the headline for the triggering effect, but he has played a huge role in corporations and institutions feeling comfortable enough to back away from DEI initiatives that they had been browbeaten for years into adopting.

That browbeating took on a very sinister tone when Joe Biden and the commie cabal that ran his brain were stinking up the Oval Office. The Democrats went all-in on their attempts to normalize the worst of the radical left. They spent four years imposing their non-reality reality on Americans who were quite happy with the real real world. Obesity is healthy, that sort of thing.

President Trump empowers the "normies," as regular people have come to be known. We don't have to accept the subjective insanity of the mentally unwell left. We can say that pretty girls are pretty again. Victoria's Secret stockholders can revel in the fact that the company is once more peddling a lot of garter belts.

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And Sydney Sweeney is going to make a great president one day.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. is part of a crew of regulars that is keeping the Mailbag going:

My dear Stephen, Please allow me to give a shout-out to your 'pen pals', Douglas P. and Briefing Bob in today's Mailbag drop-off. My kinda guys for this old codger from the GG era! Both pointed out the oxymoron party for their enjoyable indulgence in the Alphabet Slop, yet their utter distaste with Epstein being tabled up! Guess the 'D'ifference is how the ki'D's are used! Shameless in America! As for your Jeffrey Pedo Horror Show idea, slut TV's 'pretty' much got that genre covered ad nauseam! Another reason to pursue the Morning Briefing Barf Bag idea!

This is beautiful, Sharon, seeing readers support each other like that. My goal here all along has been to build and foster community. Or put together a group of investors for a microbrewery. No pickleball, though.

Doug F. writes:

Thanks to you and the MB my eclectic comedy/music tastes are ever expanding.

This honestly does warm whatever it is that passes for a heart in me. I think it's important to finish a deep-dive into the news with some artwork, and comedy or music. I love hearing from readers about that section of the Briefing because it's nice to know that it is being appreciated. It is a lot of fun to look for content for the "Kruiser Kabana" section every day, even if it takes me down some less-than-productive YouTube rabbit holes.

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That's it for today. Emails are coming in at a trickle, but I expect the stream to get strong soon. Thanks everyone!

Everything Isn't Awful

Had social media existed when I was in my 20s, there'd be hundreds of pictures of me passed out like this floating around out there.

PJ Media

Me. Professional Prevaricator Scott Pelley Fired by CBS

VodkaPundit. DITCH DEI: You'll Totally Believe How Victoria's Secret Got Investors Excited Again

WE'RE BACK! 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #99: Either Way, Thanks for the Ride, Spencer Pratt.

Marco Rubio Went to Capitol Hill Today, and the Smackdown Was Brutal

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Anthropic Joins the IPO Stampede — Profits Still Optional

Talarico Revealed His Girlfriend and Accidentally Exposed a Couple of Scandals, Too

Somaliland Offers U.S. a ‘Partnership Against China and Iran’

Trump Announces Tulsi’s Temporary Replacement as Director of National Intelligence

The Flight of the Billionaires

LIVE RESULTS: Have Californians Had Enough of Zombies, Corruption, and Crazy to Vote to Fix it?

New Yorkers Are Starting to Realize Just How Crazy Mamdani’s Housing Scheme Really Is

Iran’s War Math Still Doesn’t Add Up

Can Joe Rogan Save ‘60 Minutes’ or Is It Already Dead?

Video Proves What Dad Says About UK Teen Whom Killer Accused of Racism as He Died

ICE Begs Virginia to Use Common Sense

Can There Be a Deal With Iran?

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Rescheduled, Trump Will Speak

Tulsi Gabbard Gives Us a Heartfelt Update on Her Husband's Health

Without Regime Change in Iran, the Nuclear Threat Will Remain

🍻🍻🍻Supreme Court AGAIN Rules in Favor of Alabama's Pro-GOP Map

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Because of course. A California Fraudster Lived High Off $270M in Medicaid Cash

I Can’t Believe What This Obama-Appointed Judge Just Did

Townhall Mothership

MS Now Reporter Interviewed Drunk LA Voters. It Was Pure Cinema.

Well, they're the same. Chuck Schumer Gives Full-Fledged Support to Scandalous Graham Platner

Another Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

Graham Platner Met With Dem Senators. Here's What They Said.

Armed Citizen Stops Axe-Wielding Attacker

Cam&Co. Historic Meeting of 2A Minds in New England

Utah Gun Owner Holds Wanted Man for Police

SF Social Justice Group Hosts Teacher's Workshop on 'Adult Supremacy'

Karmelo Anthony's Trial is Finally Underway

No Good Deed: Blue State AGs Suing Over Scuttled Offshore Wind Farms

Iowa Senate Contest to Fill Joni Ernst Seat Yields No Surprises

Banana Republic by Mail: Why We Probably Won't Know Outcomes of CA's Crucial Primaries for Days

Trump's New Order Targets the Money Behind Illegal Immigration

Um...Boston Mayor’s ‘Trans Period Pride’ Event to Celebrate Menstrual Equity Cancelled

She's absolute filth. Jill Biden Tells The View About Hunter's One Beautiful Child, Beau

"Church" James Talarico’s Church Funds Trans Summer Camp and Travel for Out-of-State Abortions

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Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: My Love of the Desert Summer Says a Lot About Me

Big Boy's Coming, Part One

An Ebola Outbreak in Congo Is Being Made Worse by Anti-Western Conspiracies

Sodom and Gomorrica: Budapest Pride™ March Gets the Green Light Post-Orban

New York Dems, ‘Gestating Parents,’ and the Attack on Maternity and Paternity

Platner Panic Is Setting in for the Democrats

Ontario Medical Authority Requires Falsifying Death Certificates to Cover up MAID Killings

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Police Department in City With Sky-High Crime Focuses on ‘Pride Month’

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The Kruiser Kabana

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Kabana Comedy/Tunes

X helped me pick the song today. Once more, with feeling: the '80s were just superior.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/02/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: Politico

Radio: FOX

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Dinner

Rose Garden

Closed Press

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