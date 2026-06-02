'Unwoke' Free-for-All #99: Either Way, Thanks for the Ride, Spencer Pratt.

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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Kevin and I recorded this the day before California's "jungle primary" officially kicked off. I say "officially" because voting is a largely unregulated, fluid thing in the Golden State, so who knows how long people have already been at it? There may have been ballots cast for this cycle while Ike was still president.

We wanted to figuratively tip our caps to the thoroughly entertaining campaign that former reality television star Spencer Pratt has run. It should be effective as well but, again, it's California so all bets are laughed at by the universe. When he's not savaging his opponents with viral AI ads, Pratt skewers them with brutal social media posts like this:

I don't even need to make campaign ads anymore. Karen and Nithya just keep making them for me. pic.twitter.com/Ey724YZv51 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 31, 2026

Pratt is one of the many thousands of people who lost his home in the devastating Palisades fire last year. The way that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mishandled everything about that situation should have been enough to disqualify her from even running for reelection. As we are all painfully aware, however, Democrats have a long history of reflexively voting for the people who have been ruining their lives for decades. It's a story that has been playing out in urban areas around the United States since long before I was born.

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Los Angeles also suffers from the same thing that Manhattan does: a large population of people so wealthy that they can afford to be fetish leftists and vote for Democrats who will only be wreaking havoc on the middle and lower classes.

Anyway, Kevin and I wanted to give props to the Pratt campaign in case this is where it ends. Even if it does, it showed how to better approach campaign media in this part of the 21st century. I'll be expanding upon that in a column soon.

We'll leave you with this (mild language warning), Pratt's mega (MAGA?) viral "Batman" ad:

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