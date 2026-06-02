Tulsi Gabbard Gives Us a Heartfelt Update on Her Husband's Health

On Tuesday morning, outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on social media to let her followers know that her husband, Abraham Williams, was having surgery. She appears to be standing outside the hospital.

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"Good morning. We're getting ready to head into the hospital now for Abraham's surgery," Gabbard says. "And I just wanted to take a moment to say 'thank you' with all of our hearts to all of you who have shared such beautiful messages and prayers and well wishes for Abraham. We're truly humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by so much aloha from all of you during this tough time. Aloha."

Here's the video:

We are getting ready to head to the hospital for my husband’s surgery and just wanted to say thank you so much to all of who have shared messages, prayers and well wishes for Abraham. We are humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by aloha during this really tough time. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EpDcRqv8FV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 2, 2026

While Gabbard hasn't posted an update since, her father, Mike Gabbard, who is a state senator in Hawaii, did post on X on Tuesday afternoon to let followers know that "Abraham is out of surgery and all went well." He included a beautiful picture of the couple.

Mahalo Ke Akua... just heard (9:30am HST) Abraham is out of surgery and all went well... 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqPsGPGgHK — Mike Gabbard 🤙🏽 (@GabbardAloha) June 2, 2026

If you'll recall, back in May, Gabbard announced that she was resigning from her position as DNI to spend more time with her husband who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

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"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she said after thanking the president for the opportunity. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.



Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

Williams, who keeps a fairly low profile, is actually a cinematographer, photographer, and filmmaker, and the two met in 2012 when he did some work for her congressional campaign. Both are avid surfers, and he eventually proposed to her on a surfboard. They were married in April 2015 in Hawaii.

@abewilliamsdp I can’t believe it’s already been ten years since we got married! I’m so blessed and grateful to be married to you. I love you with all my heart. I do, now and forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/usQKTz9k5q — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 10, 2025

He's been by her side through her time in Congress, multiple political campaigns, and her time spent in the Donald Trump administration. She calls him her "rock" and best friend.

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"Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role," she wrote in her resignation letter last month. "His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Personally, I have to add that I've been a big Tulsi fan for years — she won me over in 2019 when she owned Kamala Harris during a primary debate when they were both running for president. I hate that we are losing her as a public servant for now, but I am glad she is able to take the time to support her husband as he fights this battle.

Both Tulsi and Abraham are in our prayers.

Recommended: Tulsi Gabbard and Others Go Above and Beyond for a Gold Star Widow

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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