Tulsi Gabbard Gives Us a Heartfelt Update on Her Husband's Health

Sarah Anderson | 5:59 PM on June 02, 2026
Photo/Alex Brandon

On Tuesday morning, outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on social media to let her followers know that her husband, Abraham Williams, was having surgery. She appears to be standing outside the hospital. 

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"Good morning. We're getting ready to head into the hospital now for Abraham's surgery," Gabbard says. "And I just wanted to take a moment to say 'thank you' with all of our hearts to all of you who have shared such beautiful messages and prayers and well wishes for Abraham. We're truly humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by so much aloha from all of you during this tough time. Aloha."   

Here's the video: 

While Gabbard hasn't posted an update since, her father, Mike Gabbard, who is a state senator in Hawaii, did post on X on Tuesday afternoon to let followers know that "Abraham is out of surgery and all went well." He included a beautiful picture of the couple. 

If you'll recall, back in May, Gabbard announced that she was resigning from her position as DNI to spend more time with her husband who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. 

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"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she said after thanking the president for the opportunity. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."  

Williams, who keeps a fairly low profile, is actually a cinematographer, photographer, and filmmaker, and the two met in 2012 when he did some work for her congressional campaign. Both are avid surfers, and he eventually proposed to her on a surfboard. They were married in April 2015 in Hawaii

He's been by her side through her time in Congress, multiple political campaigns, and her time spent in the Donald Trump administration. She calls him her "rock" and best friend. 

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"Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role," she wrote in her resignation letter last month. "His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."  

Personally, I have to add that I've been a big Tulsi fan for years — she won me over in 2019 when she owned Kamala Harris during a primary debate when they were both running for president. I hate that we are losing her as a public servant for now, but I am glad she is able to take the time to support her husband as he fights this battle. 

Both Tulsi and Abraham are in our prayers.  

Recommended: Tulsi Gabbard and Others Go Above and Beyond for a Gold Star Widow

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONGRESS HAWAII HEALTHCARE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TULSI GABBARD

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