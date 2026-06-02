ICE Begs Virginia to Use Common Sense

ICE lodged a detainer against Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, a 31-year-old Salvadoran national accused of raping a girl under 15 in Prince William County, Va. From Breitbart:

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According to police, Saenz-Argueta used social media to contact a girl who was under 15 years old, portraying himself as 18 years old. Police allege that in November of last year, Saenz-Argueta met up with the young girl in a parking lot and sexually assaulted her. “This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said: DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Due to the reckless policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians, Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who know that they’ll be protected in this state. How many more innocent victims have to be hurt by illegal aliens before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement? [Emphasis added] Saenz-Argueta illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away before returning to his native El Salvador in 2022. At a later date, unknown to officials, Saenz-Argueta illegally crossed the border again.

The charges include one count of rape by force, threat, or intimidation and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between ages 13 and 14. Federal officials say Saenz-Argueta used social media to contact the girl while falsely presenting himself as 18 before arranging a meeting in a parking lot, where the alleged assault occurred.

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis asked Prince William County officials not to release Saenz-Argueta and urged them to cooperate with ICE. From DHS:

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“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Due to the reckless policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians, Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who know that they’ll be protected in this state. How many more innocent victims have to be hurt by illegal aliens before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement?”

A government that can't bring itself to hold an illegal immigrant accused of raping a young girl has lost contact with ordinary moral judgment. Nobody needs a law degree to understand the stakes; parents understand them by instinct, and decent leaders should, too.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger created the larger fight when she directed state law enforcement agencies to terminate Section 287(g) agreements with ICE. Her Executive Directive 1, signed Feb. 4, 2026, ordered the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia Department of Wildlife, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission to end those agreements and related memoranda with ICE.

Spanberger framed the decision as a way to keep state law enforcement focused on state duties. Fine words don't comfort families when federal agents must publicly beg local officials not to release a #@#@$ monster who is facing child rape charges.

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Rep. John McGuire (R-Va.) warned in February that Spanberger's order would weaken cooperation between Virginia and federal immigration officers. From his press release:

“We would not have our country without the men and women of law enforcement,” said Rep. John McGuire (VA-05)."Regretfully, Governor Abigail Spanberger just ended the Commonwealth of Virginia’s 287(g) agreement between ICE and Virginia state agencies that required the agencies to work together on immigration investigations. This directive will put more Virginians and law enforcement in danger and sets a dangerous precedent. This action creates a dangerous situation where liberal paid protestors can interfere with federal officers who are working hard to get dangerous criminals off our streets. Law enforcement cooperation with local, state and federal agencies is vital to the safety of our Commonwealth. I condemn this action by Governor Spanberger and encourage Virginia law enforcement to cooperate and work together with federal agents.”

His criticism now reads less like partisan noise and more like the kind of warning people wish their leaders had taken seriously before another sickening headline appeared.

Law enforcement cooperation doesn't require political poetry; it needs adults in power to pick safety over fashionable defense.

A detainer doesn't erase state charges, and it doesn't interfere with prosecution; it tells local officials that ICE wants custody when the state process allows a transfer.

In a case involving an illegal immigrant accused of raping a girl under 15, honoring the detainer should be the least controversial decision in government. Yet here we are, watching federal officers ask Virginia officials not to make the same mistake sanctuary jurisdictions keep making.

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Spanberger and Prince William County officials can argue process, jurisdiction, paperwork, and policy until the microphones go dead. Families hear something simpler: a dangerous suspect is in custody.

ICE wants him held; the alleged victim is a child.

Releasing Saenz-Zrgueta back into the community before ICE can act insults common sense and every parent who expects their government to protect children before it protects an immigration agenda.

Yes, the accused deserves due process. But the girl absolutely deserves justice, and Virginia families deserve leaders who don't need ICE to remind them where the line sits. Sanctuary politics may sound compassionate in campaign rooms, but compassion curdles fast when leaders appear more worried about federal immigration enforcement than about children placed in danger.

Spanberger's policy now faces the only test worth taking seriously: whether Virginia protects its people when the cost of ideology shows up in a jail cell.

If you’re tired of watching common sense get treated like a political inconvenience, PJ Media VIP is where we keep saying what too many officials dodge. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and support independent conservative reporting that puts public safety before sanctuary excuses.