The Morning Briefing: Just Wondering How Long Adam Schiff Gets to Lie About, Well, Everything

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Santeydrou took great umbrage with anyone who thought that his "Cheetos Crab Nachos Supreme" were excessive.

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Another day, another low-life, prevaricating California Democrat. Sadly, there will never be a shortage of them. There were already a lot of them when I first moved to Los Angeles in the '90s, but they started growing like weeds during the 21st century. The presidency of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama worked like high-powered fertilizer for those weeds.

Before we get to the dirtbag who is our focus today, an update on the predatory pathological liar who has been dominating the news for the last several days is in order. This is from Catherine:

One of the most corrupt, mendacious, treacherous Democrats in Congress is resigning amid allegations of a massive slew of sexual assault, leaked information, and immigration violations. Chinese spy Fang Fang's ex-lover finally got hoisted with his own petard, as the corrupt and pro-crime Democrat Party decided Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who was running for governor of California, was too embarrassing even for them. Swalwell posted his resignation announcement Monday afternoon.

Gosh Swally, when you've lost the Democrats...anyway, good riddance.

Let us now move on to the smirking bottom-feeder Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Schiff is one of those 21st century weeds who I mentioned earlier, having arrived in Congress in 2001. I was not really aware of him until he came down with one of the earliest and worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome in 2016. Since that time, Schiff has been singularly focused on hating President Trump. He does nothing for his constituents, but he doesn't have to because he's in California. Swalwell is an anomaly, the Golden State tends to keep its creepy, useless Democrats around.

Schiff's unhealthy obsession with Trump has kept him busy with borderline seditious behavior, attempts at election interference, and repeated obnoxious appearances on every left-leaning television show in America.

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The House Intelligence Committee recently released some documents that were just declassified which are further proof of Schiff's unhinged skullduggery regarding Trump's first impeachment. Catherine also covered this one:

This impeachment was not only a political witch-hunt, but it was also literally orchestrated by now-Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and pushed forward by an IG who refused to do the bare minimum in checking a complaint he clearly should have known was questionable. The natural conclusion is that Atkinson wanted the complaint to go forward regardless of whether it was true. Hence, he claimed outrageously that it was a “matter of urgent concern that appeared credible.”

Everything that Schiff has gone after President Trump with has been built on a toxic combination mental unwellness and devious falsehoods. Schiff was one of the loudest voices spreading the Russia Collusion hoax. Years after that was proven to be utter garbage, he will still occasionally bring it up as if his version had been proven to be correct.

He was also one of the taxpayer abusers on the United States House Soviet Select Committee on J6 Daddy Issues, lying about an insurrection that never was. The Dems' justification for the first impeachment trial that we now know Schiff directed was the claim that Trump interfered with the 2020 election. That's super rich, given the Democrats' expertise in election tampering.

That, of course, is what led to all of the actual election tampering that the Democrats attempted via lawfare and their psychopath activist judges and prosecutors. Adam Schiff was the tip of the poisoned spear for almost all of that. He's used his complete inability to tell the truth to propel himself to the upper echelon of the Democratic Party.

Schiff is such an inveterate sleazeball that he may one day go full Swalwell and get caught doing something that even his fellow moral mud dwellers in the Democratic Party can't abide. Unfortunately, lying isn't looked at with disdain over on that side of the aisle, so Schiff is safe for now. He won't stop abusing his power, that's for sure.

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Hopefully, that will come back to haunt him.

JUST FOR THE FUN OF IT.

My old boss Paula sent me this yesterday:

Man Wears Cargo Shorts Causing Hundreds Of Women To Stumble Into Sinful Lust https://t.co/INGmbiGsqO pic.twitter.com/as66BX2LhE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 11, 2026

This was to evoke the memory of perhaps my greatest piece of work here at PJ Media, this post from 2016:

I'm Taking a Stand for Cargo Shorts and Their Big, Gaping Man Pockets. Pockets Filled With Stuff. Like Freedom.

Enjoy.



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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll start with this excerpt from a note Russell wrote. Russell, by the way, is an old Army acquaintance of my good friend Kurt Schlichter.

I'm a big fan of yours. Your column is the only one I read every day. If Kurt wrote a daily column, I'd read it too. I copy and paste your morning greetings and send them to my liberal daughters. (I did my best, but alas, they attended public schools.) As for the learned Mr. Swalwell, The Democrats are using their lawfare tools against Swalwell because he will lose spectacularly in the primary to the two Republicans who will be the top two in CA's jungle primary, putting Katie Porter in the lead for the Democratic primary. It's hard to believe she will fare any better. The pro-criminal Democrats have known about Swalwell for years and covered for him until now. Notice they have not called on him to resign from the House. Sexual misconduct is OK if it does not affect their headcount in the House. Anyway, thanks for helping me start each day on a cheerful note and keep up the great work.

Thanks for being a MB regular, Russell! Something I brought up on Monday's "Five O'Clock Somewhere" episode is that it seems that even California libs are getting sick of the crime, which could explain why one of the people at the top of the polls is a retired Republican sheriff. You're right about Katie Porter. Increased exposure in the spotlight will not be good for her, because she's absolutely insane. I'm going to write a column this week about how interesting this California gubernatorial race has gotten.

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Keep trying to have the Sine Qua Non Sequitur work its magic on your daughters. I'll be publishing a small collection of them soon and would be glad to autograph some copies.

James in Mesa writes:

Sir: I can only hope the dash of cold water Mayor Mamdani may be getting hit within your 04/10 column is indeed coming true. My appeal is about your word “infeasible.” I have been trying to introduce the word “feaseless” into the vernacular since high school, so far, to no avail. Help a brother out. Please use the word “feaseless” in future instances. With my brain and your column’s reach, together, we can rule the world. Unless, of course, that would be feaseless.

I appreciate your dedication to making "feaseless" a thing. However, as a Polish-American, I get vertigo around words that have that many vowels in them. True, "infeasible" has more vowels, but I things it's the three "e"s in "feaseless" that are freaking me out.

Thanks to all who are writing me! I'm still getting a lot of longer emails. While I very much enjoy reading them, they're difficult to respond to here in the Mailbag.

Everything Isn't Awful

I need a spa day.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/13/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AURN

New Media: Daily Signal



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the Speaker of the House and the Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with Sean O'Brien, General President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview with Maria Bartiromo

The White House

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the United States Ambassador to the People's Republic of China

Oval Office

Closed Press

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