Fill'er Up: Trump's Middle East Master Plan

"The spice must flow."

Fans of Frank Herbert's Dune know that melange makes interstellar travel and trade possible. Its only source is the desert world of Arrakis, which makes it the most valuable real estate in the known universe. The spice is addictive. Arrakis is home to crusading religious fanatics whose supreme leader holds the spice hostage.

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If you're thinking, "That sounds an awful lot like Persian Gulf oil," Herbert is way out ahead of you.

President Donald Trump gets it. But what if, instead of spending another 40 or 50 years letting religious fanatics keep a stranglehold on the world's supply of melange — er, oil — we just sort of... you know... made another Persian Gulf?

And called it the Gulf of America?

Well, here it is:

This is the Gulf of America, packed with supertankers racing to load up on US oil.



Record exports.



Global energy demand is shifting directly to 🇺🇸



Economic boom incoming.



Paying attention… pic.twitter.com/yjCwoJI8Wd — Dan Gambardello (@dangambardello) April 12, 2026

"Hundreds of supertankers, the kind that carry two million barrels each, are currently racing toward the US Gulf Coast from every direction, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, around Africa, the scenic route, the 'we were heading to Saudi Arabia but never mind' route," Jesús Enrique Rosas noted this weekend.

While most people — including Yours Truly — were focused primarily on last week's ceasefire and whether the Islamic Republic would actually increase its stranglehold on the flow of Gulf oil, actual oil buyers adjusted accordingly.

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"The more Iran leans on Hormuz, the faster global energy flows reroute around it. Over time, that erodes Tehran’s leverage and cuts into its long-term power," Osint613 posted Sunday.

That "Master Plan" bit from the headline is mostly hyperbole. Supporters and critics alike — the honest critics, that is, who deserve protection under the Endangered Species Act — understand that Trump acts as a chaos agent. He knows the end result he wants, even if sometimes only broadly defined as "Make America Great Again." The established rules and methods don't allow for that, so Trump is happy to blow things up (sometimes literally), and see what can be rebuilt from the pieces.

The thing about that Persian Gulf stranglehold is that, like the Sword of Damocles, it's most effective before it's used. Now that Tehran has tried (and only partly and temporarily succeeded) in closing the Strait of Hormuz, "About the only escalation option the IRGC has is to renew its missile and drone attacks on neighboring Gulf states," as my Hot Air colleague Ed Morrissey put it on Monday. But "Trump has an escalation for that as well: Bridge and Power Plant Day. Let's see how long it takes for Iran to provoke it."

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Looking at the bigger picture, Rosas also wrote: "Iran played its biggest card and the main result is that the United States became the world's emergency gas station and China's cheap energy subsidy evaporated. The spice — er, oil — must flow. But Trump rewrote the rulebook about where it flows from.

This is where "Drill, baby, drill" meets MAGA foreign policy, so to those America Only people still fuming that Trump isn't (and never was) an isolationist, now do you get it?

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