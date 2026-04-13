Amnesty International and DEI Departments Only Like Their Beliefs

Lost common sense

The human rights organization Amnesty International released a report on Poland, a peaceful Eastern European country, in 2022, detailing the country’s supposed human rights violations. Is that report credible?

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The report mainly focused on Poland's laws and their consequences. The information was somewhat extensive regarding Poland’s laws against certain lifestyles. When the report was made, the municipal councils enforced almost 100 “LGBT-Free Zones" and arrested people who were caught promoting that lifestyle or providing abortions.

One deleted Bloomberg article added that Poland had also investigated or "cracked down" on schools conditioning students to absorb radical topics.

The information on Amnesty’s website seemed very one-sided, since the only external resources provided were their own articles or reports. One 75-page, downloadable report about Poland and LGBT rights did include a variety of resources (interviews with the Polish LGBT community and websites released in the country), but was vague and skewed in perspective. The report was either made with Amnesty expecting the reader to be already supportive of the LGBT community or to come out with that change of opinion, instead of allowing the reader to make a choice by themselves on which beliefs to support.

Amnesty argued that Poland had been a “hateful” country despite the reality that most Poles are Catholic and that lifestyles normalizing abortion, illegal immigration, and LGBT behavior are deeply insulting to a strongly Christian population. Poland seemed to be a beacon of common sense at this stage.

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Regrettably, the "LGBT-Free Zones" were discontinued, presumably by municipalities obtaining new management, in 2025. The one zone left was retired in May of last year, and the nation lost its grip on common sense. However, the majority of people know that forcing any LGBT content on a population that venerates Jesus, Mary, and the saints will actually make their Christian faith stronger. People should be allowed to politely call it out and then continue their daily routines, but that was against Amnesty's opinion.

Religious and sociopolitical accounts also show us that limiting reprobate behavior saves nations. It is verifiable historical fact that the Roman and Babylonian Empires collapsed because they legitimized depravity.

States might be pressured to resolve human rights complaints quickly or risk losing good relations with trade partners or other important countries. Unfortunately, Amnesty often argues that disagreement with its opinion is a human rights violation, indicating they violated all the laws of common sense, also.

Keeping up the DEI

The education system was trying for an era of diversity, equity, and inclusion, with some surreal examples from the past few years.

According to a now-deleted Outkick article, American high schools had a phase of tinkering with an asinine concept called “reparations math" in 2023, where students calculated the money people owe one another over the centuries-old issue of slavery. One wonders: “Were calculations made for the hundreds of thousands of dead white people who fought to end slavery during the Civil War? Did they remember the Irish who were enslaved, too?”

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Olivia Krolcyzk was involved in a 2023 Women's and Gender Studies college course and had her final project topic proposal receive a zero-point score because she included the wrong terminology, "biological women." Adding insult to injury, the adjunct professor who downgraded the project later “played the victim,” saying it was the student’s fault when confronted! Krolcyzk had to have someone else, who likely appreciated the wording, reread and grade the paper to maintain an A-grade in this class. History repeated itself in 2025 with Samantha Fulnecky getting slapped with a score of zero on a strikingly similar college assignment.

There is virtually no change in either 2023 DEI or 2026 DEI.

This year's DEI is attempting to hide from President Donald Trump's executive order and mandates expelling DEI from places where people paid thousands of dollars to learn about more important things. The DEI employees might still be there. For one instance, the University of Michigan is out there throwing money at some "diversity employees," according to The College Fix. The employees' DEI office is closed and hidden from the public, as if the foundational beliefs are taking on a camouflaged form.

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Occasionally, DEI is still findable on certain higher education websites, but many examples of DEI are now under a different name or form to avoid legal controversies. One may find DEI being sold under asinine new names on the College Fix and Campus Reform.

Like Amnesty International, DEI seems to have a low threshold for alternative opinions.

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