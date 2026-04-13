Attempted Murderer Was in U.S. on Tourist Visa and Abusive Pastor Was Illegal Alien for 20 Years

From tourist visas to work permits to lawful resident status to investigations into illegal alien employment, it is obvious that our entire immigration system is in crying need of reform. The number of criminals and terrorists who come into the country on tourist visas or false refugee claims and stay for decades to commit crimes is absolutely horrifying.

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You have almost certainly heard about Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani’s niece, who lived luxuriously in the United States on a refugee claim, despite repeatedly returning to Iran and proudly spouting regime propaganda while here. You might also have heard about recently eliminated Iranian tyrant Ali Larijani’s daughter, who came to the United States for medical treatment and stayed here for years to teach at Emory University. Today, I would like to share the stories of an illegal alien pastor who worked here for two decades, despite committing multiple crimes, and an attempted murderer who was here on an expired tourist visa.

Actually, I already wrote about Jose Lopez-Hernandez, who already had arrests on his record for theft, forgery, and reckless and careless driving when he lured a teenage girl into his Kentucky church office and sexually abused her, which is the reason Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) most recently filed a detainer request for him. Look how long he has been in the United States as an illegal alien, as a serial criminal, and somehow as a church pastor also:

Jose Lopez-Hernandez is a church pastor and criminal alien convicted in February of SEXUALLY ABUSING A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL in Kentucky. He held a position of public trust within the community for 20 years and abused the child right in his church office.



He remains in state custody.… pic.twitter.com/ktzn2l1zKa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 11, 2026

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Both the local authorities and the people who run, attend, and fund that church have a lot of questions to answer. The Democrat governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, is virulently anti-ICE.

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Speaking of areas with anti-ICE authorities, Ruben Guanipa Ramirez was in New York when he picked up his victim, drove him to a pool hall, and then took him to infamous murder hotspot Gilgo Beach. There, “Guanipa Ramirez allegedly came up behind the victim, covered his mouth with a cloth, stabbed him and tried to slit his throat,” ICE reported. “Ramirez was arrested later that same day in Nassau County. Investigators say his vehicle contained three kitchen knives, one which appeared covered in blood, rope, duct tape, blankets, plastic drop cloths, a large-wheeled bag, gloves and a boxcutter.”

ICE asked Long Island law enforcement to detain a Venezuelan national charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to slash his billiards partner’s throat at Gilgo Beach February 28.



The Suffolk County DA alleged Ruben Guanipa Ramirez picked up the victim from his home,… pic.twitter.com/ZkAbsQEkCD — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 12, 2026

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Ramirez entered our country back in June 2019 using a B-2 tourist visa. He was supposed to leave the United States by December of that year, but he is still here. And authorities have charged him with attempted murder and assault. The most unfortunate part is that Long Island authorities are likely to fight with ICE to protect the illegal alien.

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