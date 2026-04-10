‘She Scares Me’: Ex of Soleimani’s Niece Refuses to Plead With ICE for Her

The U.S. State Department just revoked lawful permanent resident (LPR) status for the niece and grand-niece of the late mass murdering Iranian jihad leader Qasem Soleimani, whose relatives were enjoying lives of luxury in the United States even while vocally supporting the Iranian regime. Soleimani’s niece asked her ex-boyfriend to intervene with immigration authorities on her behalf, but he doesn’t want to have anything more to do with the crazy terror-lover.

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Maziar Aflaki, 68, will be delighted to see his married former girlfriend safely out of the United States. “She’s very dangerous – a professional troublemaker,” he warned in comments that the New York Post’s California subsidiary published. He claims he never really wanted to date Hamideh Soleimani Afshar to begin with and that she was even physically violent and abusive toward him. Another man, Los Angeles hairdresser Zare Mandani, also told the Post he secured a five-year restraining order against Afshar for repeated harassment at his salon and home. “Thank God” for her arrest, he said. “She’s a stalker.”

Notorious Gen. Soleimani's sultry grandniece led lavish lifestyle touring US hotspots, as her mom promoted Iranian regime https://t.co/5AuNdHNeR0 pic.twitter.com/vS772hgJll — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2026

Women who are true believers in the Islamic doctrine of jihad are often just as murderous and crazy as the men. True, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar moved to the United States so she and her daughter could dress and party in a way that would get them arrested and possibly killed in Iran, but Afshar still reportedly never shut up about her love of Iranian tyranny and terror. That is, until American authorities finally arrested her and revoked her resident status. And people who constantly talk about supporting violence and tyranny usually end up acting like violent tyrants in their personal lives.

The State Department banned Soleimani Afshar’s husband from entering the United States at the same time it revoked the mother and daughter’s LPS status, so in desperation, it seems Afshar reached out to Aflaki from the Texas immigration facility where she is currently in custody. As soon as Aflaki heard her voice, he declined the call, according to the Post.

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“I don’t want anything to do with her,” he insisted. “She scares me. I was so afraid of her. She knows how to make herself seem like an angel, and you feel like the devil. I wanted someone to take her away – now it’s happened.”

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The Post revealed:

Aflaki said he met Afshar in 2016 and [she] targeted him so he would date her despite him insisting that he wasn’t interested in romance. “I said please stay away and leave me alone,” he recalled, but “manipulative” Afshar refused to leave him alone. But she was relentless and launched a campaign to woo him over which turned into an ordeal of harassment, stalking and physical violence…He added that his tormentor even stole a $6,500 diamond ring from him that belonged to his mom.

We can debate about the character of a man who let himself be that harassed by a woman he might have reported to authorities, but it is not exactly shocking to hear that Qasem Soleimani’s niece is a witch.

Niece of former Iranian IRGC leader Qasem Soleimani was living lavish lifestyle in America before being arrested by ICE.



Hamideh Soleimani Afshar who called America the ‘Great Satan’ was living a luxury lifestyle in Hollywood.



She is set to be deported. pic.twitter.com/tdWgWPW1yu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2026

Aflaki explained, “She takes advantage of every man she knows. She was saying ‘I love you’ but I was so afraid. She said I reminded her of her dad. All these years I was suffering. I wanted to have my life back.” Aflaki stated that he believes U.S. authorities should kick out any individual with direct connections to the Iranian regime. I wrote recently about multiple regime leaders’ children who are teaching at American universities, including eliminated Iranian security chief Ali Larijani’s daughter and niece.

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Afshar originally came to the United States under a tourist visa but eventually received asylum. She went back to visit Iran four times afterward, however, and that, coupled with her pro-regime propaganda, illustrates that the asylum claim was completely fraudulent. But then again, most asylum claims are fraudulent.

Like Aflaki, we can all heave a sigh of relief that Afshar will no longer be living the high life, touting terror, and stalking men in the United States.

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