‘She Scares Me’: Ex of Soleimani’s Niece Refuses to Plead With ICE for Her

Catherine Salgado | 1:26 PM on April 10, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

The U.S. State Department just revoked lawful permanent resident (LPR) status for the niece and grand-niece of the late mass murdering Iranian jihad leader Qasem Soleimani, whose relatives were enjoying lives of luxury in the United States even while vocally supporting the Iranian regime. Soleimani’s niece asked her ex-boyfriend to intervene with immigration authorities on her behalf, but he doesn’t want to have anything more to do with the crazy terror-lover.

Advertisement

Maziar Aflaki, 68, will be delighted to see his married former girlfriend safely out of the United States. “She’s very dangerous – a professional troublemaker,” he warned in comments that the New York Post’s California subsidiary published. He claims he never really wanted to date Hamideh Soleimani Afshar to begin with and that she was even physically violent and abusive toward him. Another man, Los Angeles hairdresser Zare Mandani, also told the Post he secured a five-year restraining order against Afshar for repeated harassment at his salon and home. “Thank God” for her arrest, he said. “She’s a stalker.”

Women who are true believers in the Islamic doctrine of jihad are often just as murderous and crazy as the men. True, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar moved to the United States so she and her daughter could dress and party in a way that would get them arrested and possibly killed in Iran, but Afshar still reportedly never shut up about her love of Iranian tyranny and terror. That is, until American authorities finally arrested her and revoked her resident status. And people who constantly talk about supporting violence and tyranny usually end up acting like violent tyrants in their personal lives.

The State Department banned Soleimani Afshar’s husband from entering the United States at the same time it revoked the mother and daughter’s LPS status, so in desperation, it seems Afshar reached out to Aflaki from the Texas immigration facility where she is currently in custody. As soon as Aflaki heard her voice, he declined the call, according to the Post.

Advertisement

“I don’t want anything to do with her,” he insisted. “She scares me. I was so afraid of her. She knows how to make herself seem like an angel, and you feel like the devil. I wanted someone to take her away – now it’s happened.”

RecommendedUh Oh: Ceasefire Arbiter, Who Is Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Calls Israel a ‘Curse for Humanity’

The Post revealed:

Aflaki said he met Afshar in 2016 and [she] targeted him so he would date her despite him insisting that he wasn’t interested in romance. 

“I said please stay away and leave me alone,” he recalled, but “manipulative” Afshar refused to leave him alone.

But she was relentless and launched a campaign to woo him over which turned into an ordeal of harassment, stalking and physical violence…He added that his tormentor even stole a $6,500 diamond ring from him that belonged to his mom.

We can debate about the character of a man who let himself be that harassed by a woman he might have reported to authorities, but it is not exactly shocking to hear that Qasem Soleimani’s niece is a witch. 

Aflaki explained, “She takes advantage of every man she knows. She was saying ‘I love you’ but I was so afraid. She said I reminded her of her dad. All these years I was suffering. I wanted to have my life back.” Aflaki stated that he believes U.S. authorities should kick out any individual with direct connections to the Iranian regime. I wrote recently about multiple regime leaders’ children who are teaching at American universities, including eliminated Iranian security chief Ali Larijani’s daughter and niece.

Advertisement

Afshar originally came to the United States under a tourist visa but eventually received asylum. She went back to visit Iran four times afterward, however, and that, coupled with her pro-regime propaganda, illustrates that the asylum claim was completely fraudulent. But then again, most asylum claims are fraudulent.

Like Aflaki, we can all heave a sigh of relief that Afshar will no longer be living the high life, touting terror, and stalking men in the United States.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and Islamic jihad? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IRAN LOS ANGELES TERRORISM

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Comrade Mamdani Is Getting Smacked Around by Reality Stephen Kruiser
Elon Musk Didn’t Just Leave Delaware — He Started a Stampede Stephen Green
Tracking China in the Americas: Adiós, Amigos Sarah Anderson
With Trump Winning the MAGA Civil War for Him, JD Vance Is About to Inherit the Earth. Can He Keep It? Scott Pinsker
Five Fearless Predictions About What Happens Next in the Iran War Scott Pinsker
It's a MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ World and We're Just Living In It Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

War Is Not a Single News Cycle Spectator Sport
Can a Baseball Team Reinvigorate a Failing City?
FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Storm Paglia
Advertisement