Feds Arrest Terrorist Soleimani’s Nieces Living in U.S.

During the first Trump administration, American forces eliminated Iranian mass murderer Qasem Soleimani. Fast forward to 2026, when the second Trump administration arrested Soleimani’s niece and grand-niece who were living in the United States while still promoting pro-Iranian regime propaganda.

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Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter hate America so much that … they wanted to live here. The relatives of one of the most infamous Iranian regime terrorists regularly spouted the most radical propaganda, but did not return to live in Iran, instead making their home within the very country they claim to loathe as the “great Satan.” Fortunately, federal officers finally caught up with the deranged duo and arrested, according to an April 4 State Department press release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Afshar and her daughter, as authorities should never have granted them resident status in the United States.

The Trump-Rubio State Department has now terminated the lawful permanent resident status of both Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter. On top of that, Afshar’s husband is not allowed to enter the United States. And we really have to ask, how the hell did any members of Soleimani’s family, especially ones so enthusiastic about promoting the Iranian regime, ever receive lawful resident status in the U.S.?

The grandniece of slain Iranian terror mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani lived a lavish life in the USA whilst her mother promoted the Iranian Regime.



Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, and her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, were arrested after the State Department terminated their… pic.twitter.com/gP5TIA9TtL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026

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The State Department shared details indicating that Afshar may have left Iran behind, but she was simply importing her radical ideology into the United States:

While living in the United States, [Soleimani Afshar] promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization. Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account.

Afshar and her daughter are not the only Iranians under new and strict scrutiny. Secretary of State Rubio recently revoked legal status also for Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, who is the daughter of former Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, according to the press release. The State Department also revoked her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi’s legal status. Neither is any longer in the United States.

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As head of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran, Soleimani oversaw domestic tyranny and global jihad, ultimately costing the lives of about 600 Americans and heaven knows how many soldiers and civilians from other countries. We certainly don’t want any of his relatives here.

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