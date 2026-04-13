Declassified Docs: Key Source of 2019 Trump Impeachment Was an Admitted Lefty Liar

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has newly declassified documents revealing that the 2019 Donald Trump impeachment scam was based on the testimony of a Democrat liar.

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A former inspector general fast-tracked an alleged whistleblower complaint that turned into the first Trump impeachment. The issue? That "whistleblower" met with top congressional Democrat Adam Schiff’s office before submitting his complaint and refused to disclose his contacts, according to RealClearInvestigations. As the cherry on top, the “whistleblower” was a registered Democrat, and yet Inspector General Michael Atkinson didn’t even question, let alone rigorously assess, either the honesty or motivations of the “whistleblower,” whom RCI named as Intel analyst Eric Ciaramella.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford released the newly declassified documents and commented in an April 13 press release, “There have been many questions and concerns about these Atkinson transcripts, which have been withheld from the American public for far too long.”

He added, “I hope that the release of these transcripts allows the American people to make their own determinations about their content. Thank you to Director Gabbard and her team for moving these so quickly through the declassification process and helping the Committee get them to the American people. I remain committed to executing on the Committee’s continued effort to balance the transparency the American people deserve and the need to protect sensitive national security information.”

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This impeachment was not only a political witch-hunt, but it was also literally orchestrated by now-Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and pushed forward by an IG who refused to do the bare minimum in checking a complaint he clearly should have known was questionable. The natural conclusion is that Atkinson wanted the complaint to go forward regardless of whether it was true. Hence, he claimed outrageously that it was a “matter of urgent concern that appeared credible.”

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Atkinson even met with Schiff staffers in connection with the complaint but never asked if the accusation that Trump “had clearly committed a criminal act” in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had any political motives behind it.

RCI reported after assessing the documents:

The documents also reveal the anonymous whistleblower secretly met with the Democratic staff of former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff prior to submitting his complaint in August 2019. Yet under direct questioning, the whistleblower …failed to disclose those contacts in interviews with IG investigators or on whistleblower forms, according to more than 350 pages of intel briefings Schiff classified as secret and locked up in a Capitol vault…Justice Department insiders say the documents factor into an ongoing grand jury investigation into an alleged “grand conspiracy” by former Obama and Biden officials to illegally target Trump in political espionage activities.

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Both Trump impeachments were bogus, and we discover more evidence all the time that the Democrats didn’t even care to pretend they were following the rules when engaging in their witch-hunt. When will we see arrests and trials?

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