Trump Says Any Iranian Ship Near U.S. Blockade Will Be ‘ELIMINATED’

President Donald Trump warned that any Iranian attack ship even getting close to the American blockade of the heavily mined Strait of Hormuz that our Navy is ready to take out any such boat immediately.

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During the failed ceasefire negotiations, which appear to have been a typically dishonest move from the Iranian government to spare themselves a promised devastating American strike last Tuesday, the regime announced that it had scattered so many mines in the strait that it didn’t know where they all were. Furthermore, it wouldn’t or couldn’t disable them even if it could find them. To top it off, the regime demanded tolls from any ships passing through the strait. So the Americans are blockading the economically important waterway while our men seek to remove the mines.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning, “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

Unfortunately, it appears that the Trump administration now sees the ships as a potential threat to our vessels and men who are blocking the Strait of Hormuz and trying to make the waters safe again. “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea,” Trump threatened Iran’s regime. “It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner went to Pakistan to meet with multiple Iranian regime leaders over the weekend in a last attempt to negotiate, which, as usual, did not succeed, given that the other side is literal genocidal terrorists. Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad “Death to America” Ghalibaf would not agree to the bare minimum American requirement that Iran not pursue nuclear weaponry. They are still acting as if they are on the winning side of this conflict, being arrogant, demanding, and insolent.

Related: America Begins Clearing Mines in Strait of Hormuz Because Iran Won’t

After that debacle, Trump promised to block the strait. “So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” he wrote. “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

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He added the threat on which he doubled down Monday: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

The unfortunate reality about dealing with fundamentalist Muslim terrorists is that they believe Allah will reward them in eternity for fighting to the last man, missile, and ship. It remains to be seen if enough suicidal Iranian sailors can be found to man the attack ships to the point of making an actual assault on Americans at the strait.

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