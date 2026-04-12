U.S. to Blockade Strait of Hormuz Over Iranian Mines as Iran Says ‘No Deal’

The Iranian regime would not agree to end their pursuit of nuclear weaponry, so the American delegation to Pakistan did not reach a final agreement with them, President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday. “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!” Trump threatened.

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“So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The blockade is necessary because the Iranian regime dropped mines all over the Strait of Hormuz and is now claiming it doesn’t remember where they all are and cannot disable them, even though it is insisting upon countries paying tolls to Iran to use the strait.

The genocidal Iranian regime, which violated its ceasefire agreement with the United States within two hours and has been violating it ever since, and has spent almost half a century exporting terrorism, did not come to any agreement with the delegation led by Vice President JD Vance. It is almost as if they are fanatical fundamentalist Muslim terrorists who believe jihad is their moral duty and their shortcut to paradise.

Trump explained further, “At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, ‘There may be a mine out there somewhere,’ that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted.”

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It is not in the least surprising that the Iranian regime did not agree to a deal, as the people with whom we were negotiating are the exact same tyrants complicit in the recent massacre of perhaps as many as 40,000 of their own people and the build-up and running of an international terrorist network that particularly targeted Americans and Israelis. Among the negotiators from Iran were Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf), both of whom have made the most extreme threats against the United States and Trump personally since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. Ghalibaf, who has a long track record of screaming “death to America”, is especially radical. Meanwhile, back in Iran, the regime is looking to expedite executions of thousands of freedom protesters.

#ICYMI: Iranian Majles Members, Led by Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, All in IRGC Uniforms, Threaten the EU with Consequences over Terror Designation, Chant “Death to America!“ pic.twitter.com/p7lN2SvCeo — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 6, 2026

For Our VIPs: U.S. Arrests Son of Iranian Regime Mouthpiece. Here Are More Regime Leaders’ Kids to Investigate.

In light of all the ceasefire violations, Trump explained, “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

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The president ended:

Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!

It promises to be another tumultuous week.

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