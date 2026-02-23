The Morning Briefing: Gavin Newsom Wants Folks to Know He's Down With the Struggle

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking the rest of the week off to prepare for a Toblerone eating contest in Newfoundland.

Advertisement

We've had a lot of fun picking apart the Democrats' potential candidates for the 2028 presidential election. At times it seems as if they're all trying to see just how early they can implode and disqualify themselves. We are well over a year away from when they should be screwing up in public like this.

Last week it was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who stuck her foot in her mouth multiple times on the global stage. What made her faux pas so much more ridiculous is that she was trying to prove that she had some foreign policy chops and the gravitas it takes to be the American president. What AOC accomplished was pretty much the opposite — she just let the rest of the world see that she's the lightweight that we all knew she was.

This week kicked off with California Governor Gavin Newsom really, really stepping in it. A lot of the most cringe-filled moments from Dem politicians come when their diversity-challenged white people try to bond with black audiences. The pandering goes somewhat nuclear in those situations. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about it yesterday:

Deny all you like, but yes, as Chad Prather explained, "Gavin Newsom told a black audience that he’s just like them because of his low SAT scores and inability to read." Newsom made his "I'm like you... I'm a 960 SAT guy" comments during a book tour stop in Atlanta on Sunday while promoting his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry. In too much of a hurry to stop and consider comparing his mediocre SAT score — which was due to dyslexia — to a largely black audience.

Advertisement

Newsom's dyslexia is the Joe Biden's stutter of 2026. We're hearing a lot about it lately. Dems who can't play a race card suddenly have childhood problems that they like to brag about having to overcome. In all of Joe Biden's decades in Washington I never heard of his boyhood stutter until he started struggling with English during the 2020 presidential campaign. Newsom recently brought his dyslexia front and center in an attempt to dunk on Sen. Ted Cruz on X. That ended up being a huge self-own, but Democrats are incapable of being embarrassed by their own actions anymore. All it seems to have done is prompt Newsom to bust out the dyslexia excuse even more.

It stunning how quickly Newsom is running California into the ground given how little time he spends governing. He spends more time getting in spats on social media and recording podcast episodes than an unemployed actor. Not that that's a bad things. The less time a politician spends in the office, the less he or she can screw over constituents.

Very early polling has Gavin Newsom at or near the top of the Democratic field for 2028. That's a long way off, of course. His problems aren't going away. His radical left coastal politics probably won't play well in the heartland. There is also the fact that the Dems are still all in on diversity and Newsom is whiter than white. They're also really itchy to break that glass ceiling that President Trump has twice denied them. That's going to make Newsom's Great White Hope vibe look less appealing after the Dem primary debates start next year.

Advertisement

Newsom is getting plenty of grief for his idiocy and it's causing him to have a bit of a meltdown, which Robert covered. If he keeps falling apart like this he's going to need some more childhood struggles to pad his story.

Here's a bonus video clip for today. It's perfect.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/Dy6oiOm6OE — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 22, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Newsom Tells Black Audience He's Just Like Them Because He Has a Mental Disorder

$4 Million an Hour Pours Into Florida As Wealthy Americans Migrate

Here's Why Democrats Buried Their Damning 2024 Autopsy Report

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Air Force's Newest Pilot Takes Orders (for Now?) but Isn't Human

Belmont Club: The Face Beneath the Mask

Anti-ICE Students Assault Classmates for Having Trump Flags

Cuba’s Russian Rescue Fantasy Falls Apart

Conan O’Brien Finally Speaks After Tragic Loss of Close Hollywood Friends Rob Reiner and Wife Michele

Newsom Responds to the Blowback Over His Racist Remarks, and Boy, Is He Mad

ICE Training Myths Collapse Under DHS Facts

Iran War Risks

New York’s First Free Grocery Store Shows Yet Again That Socialism Doesn’t Work

Advertisement

Law Enforcement Works. Who Knew?

Mamdani’s Disguised Threat to New York City’s Jews

Gavin Newsom and ‘Lame White Boy Syndrome’

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny

The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious

Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak

Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028

Anti-Gunners Big Mad New Mexico Gun Ban Failed

Georgia Sheriff Drops Hammer on 'Ghost Gun' Hysteria

West Virginia Bill Would Authorize State to Sell Machine Guns to Residents

Too Fun to Miss: RFK's Running Mate To Produce COVID Comedy?

Blue Cities Are Out of Control

ChatGPT Is Something Else

Britain's Conservative Party May Now Be Dying, and That's Probably for the Best

Randy Fine Plans to Troll Dog-Haters With Furry State of the Union Guest

You Really Otter Watch This: Snowstorm Frolics in Baltimore

‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to Get His Birth Certificate

NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out of His Face

Member of Parliament Especially Concerned for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians in Puerto Vallarta

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Excuse for 'Photo ID to Shovel Snow' Hypocrisy Is OFF THE CHARTS Hilarious

VIP

The Marines Who Raised the Flag on Iwo Jima 81 Years Ago

American Pride Came Back. Did You Kash the Moment?

Advertisement

‘Modern Love’: A Keats Poem Still Sharply Satirical and Applicable Today

The Mountain That Made the Earth Hum

I Spent Hours on These Two Social Media Rabbit Holes. And I Have Zero Regrets.

Laken Riley’s Mother Puts a Human Face on Border Failure at Angel Family Day

Dear Mr. Clean, Patron Saint of Saturday Morning Regret

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: The Absolute State of the Dating Scene!

Around the Interwebz

BritBox To Stream ‘A Woman Of Substance’ Starring Brenda Blethyn In The U.S.

Panasonic, the former plasma king, will no longer make its own TVs

7 Box Office Flops That Later Won Oscars

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

02/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Axios

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: The Blaze Media



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Annual State of the Union Luncheon

Blue Room

Closed Press



9:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers the State of the Union Address

The United States Capitol

In-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.