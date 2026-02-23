Anti-ICE Students Assault Classmates for Having Trump Flags

Anti-ICE students not only stormed out of school to support illegal alien criminals, but they also violently attacked classmates peacefully counter-protesting by holding Trump flags.

A parent of Olathe Public School (OPS) students in Kansas is accusing school staff of apathetically watching as a mob of their students violently attacked two classmates simply for having Donald Trump flags, according to Libs of TikTok, which shared video of the incident on Saturday. As of Monday morning, Olathe Northwest’s principal, Chris Zuck, had made his X account and posts protected, so it is impossible to see if he commented on the incident, and it is also impossible to message him on the platform.

BREAKING: Two students at @olatheschools were ATTACKED and ASSAULTED by other students for holding Trump flags at the anti-ICE student walkout



The father claims the staff were there watching it happen as the terrified kids can for their lives.



.@ChrisZuck is the principal. What… pic.twitter.com/jwhD3BniU2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 22, 2026

Note that the attack occurred during a student walkout in Kansas, a state that has a Democratic governor but a majority Republican legislature. In other words, it is not a deep blue state. In fact, in spite of the Democrat governor, many people would think of Kansas as being a predominantly red state. Yet the public school system is as woke there as in many thoroughly Democrat-run states. That is the danger of the public school system in 21st century America.

What are these lefty students learning in their school? Obviously, they are learning to hate anyone who disagrees with them and to treat them as an enemy, “rightly” subject to harassment and even violence. Or, in other words, the leftist students are not receiving an education; they are receiving an indoctrination into Democrat domestic terrorism.

If you want to get a taste of the sort of criminals whom anti-ICE students want to protect, you can look at WOW.DHS.gov, which now contains details on over 30,000 illegal alien criminals arrested under the Trump administration. The acronym WOW stands for “worst of the worst,” which is what the Department of Homeland Security calls the most despicable and dangerous illegal aliens.

For example, DHS highlighted the following criminals:

Yonis Mohamud, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, arrested in Caldwell, Ohio. His criminal history includes Rape, Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault. Cesar Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, arrested in Bloomington, California. His criminal history includes Voluntary – Manslaughter, Domestic Violence, Probation Violation. Marenn Sorm, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. His criminal history includes Homicide – Negligent Manslaughter – Vehicle, Aggravated Assault – Gun, Cruelty Toward Child, Driving Under Influence Liquor, and Disorderly Conduct.

All of that emphasizes again just how shameful it is that the students were protesting on behalf of illegal aliens while attacking Trump supporters. Every illegal alien is a criminal by definition of being in the country in violation of our laws, but the majority of illegal aliens whom the Trump administration arrested have been charged with or convicted of other crimes also.

The public school system is brainwashing an entire generation into hating our country and violently protecting foreign criminals.

