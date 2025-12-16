The Morning Briefing: Let's Globalize the End of the Leftist Fetish for Murderers

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Leruzwyycj felt that the world was finally ready for an a cappella musical reimagining of Sanford and Son.

Advertisement

This mostly going to be about domestic politics but I gave the headline some global flavor because the bad news has been coming from all over the world recently.

Democrats thrive on chaos, largely because they need the electorate to be distracted and in a state of panic. Calm people who can pay attention tend to notice that their policies are garbage. For the longest time, Dems were content with creating problems that they could then tell the voters they would fix. They never do fix them, of course, they just find new ones to try and scare people into voting for them.

Now that they've settled on "We hate ORANGE MAN BAD!" as the only thing they'll be offering the voters, they are creating more chaos than ever. They place a high premium on anything that opposes what President Trump wants. That puts them on the wrong side of a lot of things that are good for the American public, like law and order.

OK, it's not just a Trump thing, Dem Sugar Daddy George Soros spent a lot of money to get criminal-friendly prosecutors elected even when Trump wasn't in office. That's turning out to be a mixed bag for them, but that's a column for another day.

The simple fact that we're facing here in the Year of Our Lord 2025 is that many of the horrors we deal with have their roots in policies that leftists proudly champion. To use a classic line from back in the day, the call is coming from inside the house when it comes to threats on the horizon. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green recently wrote that we're in the midst of this toilet swirl, "only because the most capable, innovative, and powerful people in the history of the world chose to allow it."

Advertisement

I love the smell of facetiousness in the morning.

Evidence abounds that the Democrats are delighted to be in bed criminals, both of the domestic and illegal alien variety. They're practically writing campaign ads for Republican candidates. During the last couple of elections, I wanted the Republicans to hammer the Dems on illegal immigration. The economy was easy pickings too, but I was as close to being a single-issue voter as I ever had been. Now I want them to shout, "DEMOCRATS LOVE MURDERERS AND RAPISTS!" from the hilltops.

President Trump has stanched the flow of illegal entries across the Mexican border, and it's been brilliant. Unfortunately, the Biden Commie Cabal let so many dangerous criminals in that we're still reeling from the leftovers. Every week there seems to be another horrific crime committed by an illegal alien who not only got into the United States via Biden's open borders, but usually had been detained and let back on the streets by a liberal judge.

GOP candidates have to be focused and loud about tying the Democrats to the worst of the crime that is plaguing the country. Prominent Democrats are repeatedly ginning up hatred for law enforcement, which has gotten people killed. It's a simple game of connect-the-dots, and one that Republicans need to keep playing through Election Day next November.

Variations on that theme need to play out in other countries as well, if the world has any hope of ending the escalating insanity. I don't have much faith in that happening, but we're still in a good position to save ourselves from the caller inside our house.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Wait for it...

I can’t stress this enough that 360 was super necessary 😂🦍 pic.twitter.com/64xp4qqVBq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 15, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Everything Is Going to Hell — Cheer Up!

Jenny McCarthy Reveals Deep Impact Charlie Kirk Had on Her Christian Faith

It gets worse. Rob Reiner’s Son, Nick, Arrested In Connection With Murder of Parents

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Ignoring Islamic Threat, Aussie PM Vows Tougher Gun Laws After Bondi Beach

Six Teenage Victims of Brooklyn Mass Shooting

FBI Arrests Pro-Palestine, Anti-ICE Bomb Plotters

Liberal Fascism: The Font

Australia Shooter Tied to Sydney-Based ISIS Cell

JK Rowling Strikes Again, Rips LGBT Crowd After Rapist Targets Girls in Mixed Gender Changing Rooms

Report: Dan Bongino Contemplating Leaving FBI

Trump Designates Illicit Fentanyl ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

In an Age of Public Humiliation, Two Adults Are Choosing Conversation

About Rob Reiner and His Wife's Murder: Drugs, Terrorists, and Gun Laws

Michigan’s Latest Scandals Expose a Stunning Lack of Institutional Control

Hannukah Means 'Never Again' for ALL People of Faith

The Indigenous Question in Canada

Advertisement

When Death Becomes a Punchline: What We Lose When We Celebrate Our Enemies’ End

The Democrats Have Declared War on the World’s Smallest, Most Vulnerable Minority

Oh, This Is Gonna Be Great: Trump Soon to File Massive Lawsuit Against BBC

Trump’s Felon Label Was Loud, But It May Not Last

Townhall Mothership

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb

They're loud, though. Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head Are Not Real’

Oh. Jake Tapper Says He’s Extra Tough on Trump to Make Up For Failing to Hold Biden Accountable

If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television

Supreme Court Turns Away Challenges to National Firearms Act

New Jersey Man’s Guns Returned After Lawsuit Filed Over Their Confiscation

+1. Op-Ed Defends National Reciprocity

Chicago's Budget is a Mess and Mayor Johnson's Tax Plan Will Make It Worse

Cambridge Students Sure Have a Weird Concept of Academic Freedom

Cancel the UK. Irony: To Read 'The Free Press' in the UK, You Need to Submit ID to 'Protect Children'

'It's All Crap': Tom Homan Drops Mic on the Real 'Most Inhumane' President

Trump Wants to Raise Money and Hegseth Wants Warriors; an Ancient Institution Might Please Both

Murdered Brown University Students Were Bright Lights and Upstanding Community Members Lost to Us

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag

Advertisement

LOLOLOL. No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run

NBC News: Many Black People Finding Joy in Activities Once Inaccessible Due to Systemic Racism

VIP

War on Christmas 2025: Groomer Claus

ChurchGPT: How Christians Rely on Deceptive AI for Info That's Already in a, You Know, 'Book'

Insight to the Muslim Mind? Mom of Bondi Jihadi Lauds Her ‘Good’ Son

Reflecting on Rob Reiner’s Death

Bill of Rights Ratification Anniversary: Our Rights Are Under Assault

Before Bastogne, There Was Clervaux

The Holly and the Ivy

Susie Wiles Should Take Away Trump’s Phone

The Time to End Our Obamacare Nightmare Is Now

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Anthony Geary Dies: ‘General Hospital’s Luke Spencer Was 78

How Roomba invented the home robot — and lost the future

5 Misconceptions About How We Got Popular Phrases

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12/15/25 DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

New Media: John Fredericks Media Network

Radio: ABC



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Ambassador Credentialing Ceremony

Oval Office

Closed Press



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Hanukkah Reception

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.