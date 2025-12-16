The Morning Briefing: Let's Globalize the End of the Leftist Fetish for Murderers

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Leruzwyycj felt that the world was finally ready for an a cappella musical reimagining of Sanford and Son.
This mostly going to be about domestic politics but I gave the headline some global flavor because the bad news has been coming from all over the world recently.
Democrats thrive on chaos, largely because they need the electorate to be distracted and in a state of panic. Calm people who can pay attention tend to notice that their policies are garbage. For the longest time, Dems were content with creating problems that they could then tell the voters they would fix. They never do fix them, of course, they just find new ones to try and scare people into voting for them.
Now that they've settled on "We hate ORANGE MAN BAD!" as the only thing they'll be offering the voters, they are creating more chaos than ever. They place a high premium on anything that opposes what President Trump wants. That puts them on the wrong side of a lot of things that are good for the American public, like law and order.
OK, it's not just a Trump thing, Dem Sugar Daddy George Soros spent a lot of money to get criminal-friendly prosecutors elected even when Trump wasn't in office. That's turning out to be a mixed bag for them, but that's a column for another day.
The simple fact that we're facing here in the Year of Our Lord 2025 is that many of the horrors we deal with have their roots in policies that leftists proudly champion. To use a classic line from back in the day, the call is coming from inside the house when it comes to threats on the horizon. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green recently wrote that we're in the midst of this toilet swirl, "only because the most capable, innovative, and powerful people in the history of the world chose to allow it."
I love the smell of facetiousness in the morning.
Evidence abounds that the Democrats are delighted to be in bed criminals, both of the domestic and illegal alien variety. They're practically writing campaign ads for Republican candidates. During the last couple of elections, I wanted the Republicans to hammer the Dems on illegal immigration. The economy was easy pickings too, but I was as close to being a single-issue voter as I ever had been. Now I want them to shout, "DEMOCRATS LOVE MURDERERS AND RAPISTS!" from the hilltops.
President Trump has stanched the flow of illegal entries across the Mexican border, and it's been brilliant. Unfortunately, the Biden Commie Cabal let so many dangerous criminals in that we're still reeling from the leftovers. Every week there seems to be another horrific crime committed by an illegal alien who not only got into the United States via Biden's open borders, but usually had been detained and let back on the streets by a liberal judge.
GOP candidates have to be focused and loud about tying the Democrats to the worst of the crime that is plaguing the country. Prominent Democrats are repeatedly ginning up hatred for law enforcement, which has gotten people killed. It's a simple game of connect-the-dots, and one that Republicans need to keep playing through Election Day next November.
Variations on that theme need to play out in other countries as well, if the world has any hope of ending the escalating insanity. I don't have much faith in that happening, but we're still in a good position to save ourselves from the caller inside our house.
