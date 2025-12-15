Jenny McCarthy Reveals Deep Impact Charlie Kirk Had on Her Christian Faith





Actress Jenny McCarthy recently said that the shock of Charlie Kirk’s assassination hit her like a mighty slap to the face, awakening her to a deeper search for faith that led her to embrace Christianity in a way she hadn’t before. In the book of Romans, God promises that He will work all things for good, no matter how bad those things might be. The Lord is clearly using Charlie Kirk’s life to shake people awake to their need for the gospel.

McCarthy appeared on an episode of Culture Apothecary with Turning Point USA podcast host Alex Clark, where the two discussed Kirk’s murder and how it drew the actress into a closer relationship with God. McCarthy said the tragic incident pushed her to reevaluate her relationship with Christ.

“I was so broken…when he was shot, I prayed and prayed and prayed, and then I called every doctor I possibly could, saying, ‘Tell me that this wound is something that could be healed…’ It was such a dark day… With every horrible thing, if you find the good, it can help you move forward. Look at the mass awakening. Look at how many people came closer to God, even including myself,” McCarthy said to Clark during the show.

McCarthy nailed this one. We all enter seasons of life when horrible things happen to us or to those we love. A parent dies. Divorce happens. We lose a job. These moments can shatter our happiness and carry us to lonely, desolate places we never wanted to go. But when we remain open to God, He uses these experiences to draw us closer to Him, transforming us more and more into the image of Christ as we walk the path. It’s not easy, but nothing worth doing ever is.

McCarthy, a former Playboy model, said she was raised in a Catholic household, but Kirk’s assassination marked a critical turning point in her spiritual journey.

“I have a very deep relationship with God. You know, some people have to work really hard to hear Him. I’ve got a direct line. I mean, Jesus is my homie. I’ve always been a follower of Christ, but when [Charlie Kirk] passed, I completely surrendered. I am so devoted. I started Bible study immediately… [husband Donnie Wahlberg and I] just have become devout since Charlie’s passing,” McCarthy explained.

The actress then spoke about Kirk’s memorial service, saying it felt like a “mass awakening,” and added, “I feel like Charlie knew exactly what he was doing. And I know he knew the sacrifice he was making.”

“He changed the world. He saved the world. I mean, imagine having that as your legacy… You brought all those people closer to Christ,” McCarthy said beautifully. “What a gift.”

Charlie Kirk’s entire life was a gift that God graciously shared with us all. He lived as a faithful follower of Christ who took his faith seriously, showing us what it looks like to live according to Jesus’ command to love our enemies. Kirk taught us how to engage those who think and believe differently, with love and patience. I know for me, this is very difficult, especially when the left is so vicious and actively calling for violence against those who differ with them politically. However, the best way to honor his memory is to take those lessons to heart and apply them every day in the world God has placed us in.

