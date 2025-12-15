JK Rowling Strikes Again, Rips LGBT Crowd After Rapist Targets Girls in Mixed Gender Changing Rooms

Author J.K. Rowling, creator of the wildly popular Harry Potter books, is once again ripping deep into the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ movement after a recent study revealed a rise in the number of women and girls raped and sexually assaulted in mixed-gender changing rooms across the United Kingdom. How many times have leftists received warnings about this? And yet they continue to champion policies that allow men who identify as transgender to enter women-only spaces.

Leftists bear responsibility for the damage. The real question now is who will step in to pick up the pieces. It won’t be radical leftists. They claim to be a pro-woman party, but their actions tell a very different story. If they truly cared about women, they would protect them from horrific crimes like these—crimes that people could easily prevent if activists stopped catering to and outright encouraging the delusions of a small percentage of the population.

A new report from The Telegraph states, “New police data show that at least 16 rapes, 80 sexual assaults and 65 acts of voyeurism occurred in sports centres in 2023, equating to three offences a week.” Even one crime is too many. Unfortunately, these numbers will continue to rise as long as authorities allow biological males to share changing rooms and bathrooms with biological females.

Rowling cited the data as proof that women have not been “lying” about their desire for women-only spaces. When the left accuses these women of dishonesty, it exposes how hollow its so-called “pro-women” stance truly is.

“Bear with me here, but it’s almost as though girls and women who want female-only spaces aren’t scaremongering, hysterical, lying bigots after all,” Rowling wrote in an X post on Friday. The Women’s Rights Network (WRN) sponsored the study, which also found that many of the assaults and rapes occurred in mixed-gender changing areas—spaces the report describes as a “magnet for sexual predators.”

Breitbart News noted, “The assault rates are occurring because woke leisure centres are attempting to satisfy leftism by ignoring a U.K. Supreme Court ruling mandating that women’s changing rooms be only for women and by making the spaces all-gender affairs. This approach allows them to bypass female-only spaces while continuing to push a left-wing agenda.”

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, another voice crying out against this strain of left-wing lunacy, called on the U.K. to “protect all female swimmers” by eliminating mixed-gender changing rooms altogether.

“Horrendous crimes, including rapes, sexual assaults and voyeurism, are occurring daily in our local swimming pool changing facilities—places where females are uniquely vulnerable,” Davies said.

“One-third of leisure centres provide no single-sex changing or shower facilities for female swimmers because many local authorities have moved to mixed-sex changing villages, often following Sport England guidance,” she continued.

Writers of the WRN report also described it as “alarming” that builders now default to “mixed-sex village-style changing facilities” when constructing new swimming pools.

“This ignores how the vast majority of women feel about ‘gender-neutral’ changing areas and shows no regard for safeguarding risks or mitigation measures that might protect women and girls when vulnerable in a state of undress,” the report stated.

The solution is simple: end mixed-gender changing facilities. Biological males should change with other men, regardless of what mental delusions tell them otherwise. Men cannot become women. This is gender dysphoria, and society should address it by helping individuals accept how they were born and learn to love themselves—not by indulging twisted fantasies.

